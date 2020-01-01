Generation Z Demands a New Standard of Media Quality, Says Israeli Creator of Eva’s Stories

CTech – Generation Z will demand a new standard of quality from media, requiring credible, authentic, educational, and entertaining content, according to Israeli businessman and entrepreneur Mati Kochavi.

Speaking Tuesday at Calcalist’s Forecasts 2020 conference, held in Tel Aviv in collaboration with Bank Hapoalim and Israel-based Psagot Investment House, Kochavi said that the generation that created the digital environment is living within it but is not native to it, leading to a sense of estrangement.

The founder and owner of Zurich-based internet-of-things (IoT) company AGT International, Kochavi is also the creator of documentary television series Dark Net, that explores the dark aspects of the internet and technology, as well as of Eva’s Stories, an Instagram project imagining what the Holocaust would have looked like through the prism of social media.

According to Kochavi, Eva’s Stories was a success, reaching 300 million views because it followed the principles and values guiding generation Z consumers.