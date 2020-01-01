Wednesday, January 1st | 4 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Announces He Will Ask Knesset for Immunity From Prosecution on Corruption Charges

Israeli Military Begins Formation of Unique Combined Forces Unit

As Year Turns, ‘Top Nine’ Instagram Collage App, Developed by Israeli, Hits #1 in US Store

Fighting the Demonization of Israel at the ICC

After Monsey, It’s Time to Say Jewish Lives Also Matter

Polish Children Wear German Nazi Uniforms, Reenact Auschwitz Gassing in School Show

Giant Palestinian Flag Unfurled on Wall of Jerusalem’s Old City

One of the Biggest Payment Companies Will Enter Israel in 2020, Says Banking Regulator

Generation Z Demands a New Standard of Media Quality, Says Israeli Creator of Eva’s Stories

NY Cops Release Video of Brooklyn Street Gang’s Assault on Orthodox Jew in Crown Heights

January 1, 2020 11:50 am
0

Generation Z Demands a New Standard of Media Quality, Says Israeli Creator of Eva’s Stories

avatar by Avior Abou / CTech

Mati Kochavi, the Israeli founder and owner of AGT International. Photo: YouTube screenshot.

CTech – Generation Z will demand a new standard of quality from media, requiring credible, authentic, educational, and entertaining content, according to Israeli businessman and entrepreneur Mati Kochavi.

Speaking Tuesday at Calcalist’s Forecasts 2020 conference, held in Tel Aviv in collaboration with Bank Hapoalim and Israel-based Psagot Investment House, Kochavi said that the generation that created the digital environment is living within it but is not native to it, leading to a sense of estrangement.

The founder and owner of Zurich-based internet-of-things (IoT) company AGT International, Kochavi is also the creator of documentary television series Dark Net, that explores the dark aspects of the internet and technology, as well as of Eva’s Stories, an Instagram project imagining what the Holocaust would have looked like through the prism of social media.

According to Kochavi, Eva’s Stories was a success, reaching 300 million views because it followed the principles and values guiding generation Z consumers.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.