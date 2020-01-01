Lawfare Project Offers Antisemitic Attack Victims Pro Bono Legal Services

JNS.org – The Lawfare Project announced on Monday a new partnership with Ken Belkin of Spodek Law Group to offer pro bono legal services to victims of antisemitic assaults.

“We’re here to help victims navigate the criminal-justice system and make sure their interests are represented,” said The Lawfare Project. “If you or someone you know has been the victim of an antisemitic attack, please contact us today.”

Ken Belkin of Spodek Law Group said, “We’re proud to work with The Lawfare Project to support the Jewish community during these trying times. Our firm has an excellent reputation and extensive experience working within the New York criminal-justice system, and we’re excited to pool our resources with The Lawfare Project’s top-notch network of legal professionals.”

The Lawfare Project and Spodek Law Group are already representing Lihi Aharon, an Israeli woman who was left bleeding following an antisemitic assault on the New York City subway earlier this month.