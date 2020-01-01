Netflix Releases Documentary Series on Murder of Argentine AMIA Bombing Prosecutor Alberto Nisman

Five years after the murder Alberto Nisman — the Argentine federal prosecutor who was investigating the worst terror outrage in the history of Latin America — streaming giant Netflix unveiled its new documentary series “The Prosecutor, the President and the Spy” in its latest offerings for 2020.

Nisman spent more than a decade probing the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish center in the Argentine capital, and then later exposed the role of former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and her colleagues in a cover-up of Iran’s responsibility for the atrocity.

Hours before he was due to unveil a complaint against the Kirchner government over its alleged collusion with Iran on Jan. 19, 2015, Nisman’s lifeless body was discovered in his Buenos Aires apartment.

The Kirchner government falsely maintained that Nisman’s assassination was a suicide until an independent police investigation in May 2017 established beyond doubt that he had been murdered.

Nisman had been investigating the AMIA atrocity, in which 85 people were murdered and hundreds wounded, since 2005. His efforts resulted in the global law enforcement agency Interpol issuing six “red notices” in 2007 for the Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah operatives believed to have planned the attack.

Interviewed last September by the showbiz news outlet Variety, Justin Webster — the producer of the Netflix series — explained that its “thrust is to reach some more clarity on a subject that is so difficult, and so complex.”

Webster has previously produced award-winning documentaries on Spain and Latin America, including a film about the celebrated Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez and another on the Basque terrorist group ETA.