NY Cops Release Video of Brooklyn Street Gang’s Assault on Orthodox Jew in Crown Heights

Surveillance video of a group of youths who attacked Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn during a spate of antisemitic hate crimes over the holiday season has been released by the New York City Police Department.

According to the NYPD, the group attacked two Jewish men in the Crown Heights neighborhood on Dec. 24. Both assaults occurred roughly 30 minutes apart as the victims were walking along the neighborhood’s streets.

🚨 WANTED for ASSAULT: On 12/24 at 5:56 pm, near Albany Avenue & Lincoln Place in Brooklyn, this group approached a 23-year-old Hasidic Jewish male walking, struck him in the head with a chair & punched him in the face. If you have any info, call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/NBpACFa2d8 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 1, 2020

The first victim, a 56-year-old man, was walking on Union Street when the group reportedly approached from behind and punched him in the back of the head.

The video published on Wednesday showed the group’s attack on the second victim, two blocks away, near the intersection of Albany Avenue and Lincoln Place. A 23-year-old Jewish man was struck by a chair and then punched in the face by members of the group.

Police are urging anyone with information about the attacks to call 800-577-TIPS.