Wednesday, January 1st | 4 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Announces He Will Ask Knesset for Immunity From Prosecution on Corruption Charges

Israeli Military Begins Formation of Unique Combined Forces Unit

As Year Turns, ‘Top Nine’ Instagram Collage App, Developed by Israeli, Hits #1 in US Store

Fighting the Demonization of Israel at the ICC

After Monsey, It’s Time to Say Jewish Lives Also Matter

Polish Children Wear German Nazi Uniforms, Reenact Auschwitz Gassing in School Show

Giant Palestinian Flag Unfurled on Wall of Jerusalem’s Old City

One of the Biggest Payment Companies Will Enter Israel in 2020, Says Banking Regulator

Generation Z Demands a New Standard of Media Quality, Says Israeli Creator of Eva’s Stories

NY Cops Release Video of Brooklyn Street Gang’s Assault on Orthodox Jew in Crown Heights

January 1, 2020 11:38 am
0

NY Cops Release Video of Brooklyn Street Gang’s Assault on Orthodox Jew in Crown Heights

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An NYPD car on patrol. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson.

Surveillance video of a group of youths who attacked Orthodox Jews in Brooklyn during a spate of antisemitic hate crimes over the holiday season has been released by the New York City Police Department.

According to the NYPD, the group attacked two Jewish men in the Crown Heights neighborhood on Dec. 24. Both assaults occurred roughly 30 minutes apart as the victims were walking along the neighborhood’s streets.

The first victim, a 56-year-old man, was walking on Union Street when the group reportedly approached from behind and punched him in the back of the head.

The video published on Wednesday showed the group’s attack on the second victim, two blocks away, near the intersection of Albany Avenue and Lincoln Place. A 23-year-old Jewish man was struck by a chair and then punched in the face by members of the group.

Police are urging anyone with information about the attacks to call 800-577-TIPS.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.