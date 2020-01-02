Thursday, January 2nd | 5 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Amid Surge of Antisemitic Violence, New York Congress Members Highlight Increased Federal Security Funding for Religious Institutions

Palestinians in Search of an Identity

Israeli PM Netanyahu Expresses ‘Full Support’ for US Amid Heightened Iran Tensions

Israel Wanted to Pay Supermarkets to Use More Packaging; They Declined

Israeli Pop Star Wants a Bite Out of Spotify, YouTube

UN Secretary-General ‘Deeply Concerned’ North Korea Said It Could Resume Weapons Tests

With Swift Action, Israeli Soldier Thwarts Palestinian Stabbing Attack at Gush Etzion Junction

Erdogan Says Up to 250,000 Syrians Flee Toward Turkey as Crisis Worsens

Abbas Warns PA on the Verge of ‘Explosion’ Over Withheld Tax Revenues

Netanyahu, Steinitz in Athens to Sign Gas Deal With Greece and Cyprus

January 2, 2020 11:22 am
0

Israel Wanted to Pay Supermarkets to Use More Packaging; They Declined

avatar by Meirav Crystal / CTech

Shoppers in Osher Ad Supermarket branch in Talpiot, Jerusalem, on Nov. 12, 2017. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

CTech – An Israeli government plan to pay supermarkets to drastically increase their use of plastic packaging was shelved this week after no supermarket chain applied for the grant. In August, Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced it would award one supermarket chain a NIS 9.5 million (approximately $2.6 million) grant, as part of a pilot program that would see food retailers sell pre-packaged fresh produce.

Most fresh produce in Israel is sold in bulk, allowing consumers to make exact selections and choose their preferred amount of packaging. According to the plan — which the ministry touted as a way to reduce food waste by sealing produce in plastic to protect it from damage — tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, eggplants, zucchinis, apples, pears, bananas, peaches, nectarines, avocados, and mandarins were to be sold pre-packed in packages available in two sizes.

Back in August, the ministry said the pilot would decrease the amount of wasted produce in shops and at the consumer’s home by 10%-15% and 20%-25%, respectively. Data provided by the ministry over the summer showed that between 20% and 52% of fresh produce in Israel is wasted.

Since the plan was first introduced, it was received with negative sentiment from the country’s Ministry of Environmental Protection, as well as from consumers, who protested the environmental and financial implications of introducing unnecessary packaging.

Commenting on the failed initiative, the ministry of agriculture said in a statement that the grant amount was not attractive enough and that a new tender will be issued once the government budget is approved for 2020.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.