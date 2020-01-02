Israeli Soldiers Enjoy Holiday Fare and Celebrations on Bases During Hanukkah

JNS.org – Hundreds of soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces enjoyed Hanukkah celebrations on their bases across Israel, thanks to support from Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF).

At the end of December, FIDF’s team in Israel brought messages of hope and light—and 17,000 jelly-filled doughnuts traditionally eaten on Hanukkah, called sufganiyot in Hebrew— to various IDF units throughout the country.

They included the Kedem Search and Rescue Battalion; Nahal Brigade Headquarters; and Combat Intelligence Collection 636 Battalion; which the FIDF Baltimore Chapter, FIDF Virginia Chapter and FIDF Southeast Region, respectively, adopted as part of the FIDF Adopt-a-Battalion Program.

The program allows supporters to go beyond their donations and get more involved by providing financial assistance to soldiers in need, caring for lone soldiers with no immediate family in Israel, and funding rest and recuperation breaks for combat units.

Related coverage Israel Wanted to Pay Supermarkets to Use More Packaging; They Declined CTech - An Israeli government plan to pay supermarkets to drastically increase their use of plastic packaging was shelved this...

Program supporters can visit the soldiers in their adopted units on IDF bases and communicate with unit commanders. In 2018, FIDF supporters formed bonds with soldiers of 10 brigades and 70 battalions, squadrons and flotillas.

FIDF also offers IDF units Hanukkah menorahs and candles as part of its Identity and Purpose Program, which provides spiritual items and activities focused on Jewish identity, traditions and holidays.