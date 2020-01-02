Thursday, January 2nd | 5 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Wanted to Pay Supermarkets to Use More Packaging; They Declined

Israeli Pop Star Wants a Bite Out of Spotify, YouTube

UN Secretary-General ‘Deeply Concerned’ North Korea Said It Could Resume Weapons Tests

With Swift Action, Israeli Soldier Thwarts Palestinian Stabbing Attack at Gush Etzion Junction

Erdogan Says Up to 250,000 Syrians Flee Toward Turkey as Crisis Worsens

Abbas Warns PA on the Verge of ‘Explosion’ Over Withheld Tax Revenues

Netanyahu, Steinitz in Athens to Sign Gas Deal With Greece and Cyprus

Rock-Throwing Iraqi Militias Quit US Embassy After Protests

Israeli Soldiers Enjoy Holiday Fare and Celebrations on Bases During Hanukkah

Austrian Conservatives and Greens Strike New Year’s Coalition Deal

January 2, 2020 9:59 am
0

Israeli Soldiers Enjoy Holiday Fare and Celebrations on Bases During Hanukkah

avatar by JNS.org

Hundreds of soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces enjoyed Hanukkah celebrations on their bases across Israel, thanks to support from Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), December 2019. Photo Courtesy of FIDF.

JNS.org – Hundreds of soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces enjoyed Hanukkah celebrations on their bases across Israel, thanks to support from Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF).

At the end of December, FIDF’s team in Israel brought messages of hope and light—and 17,000 jelly-filled doughnuts traditionally eaten on Hanukkah, called sufganiyot in Hebrew— to various IDF units throughout the country.

They included the Kedem Search and Rescue Battalion; Nahal Brigade Headquarters; and Combat Intelligence Collection 636 Battalion; which the FIDF Baltimore Chapter, FIDF Virginia Chapter and FIDF Southeast Region, respectively, adopted as part of the FIDF Adopt-a-Battalion Program.

The program allows supporters to go beyond their donations and get more involved by providing financial assistance to soldiers in need, caring for lone soldiers with no immediate family in Israel, and funding rest and recuperation breaks for combat units.

Related coverage

January 2, 2020 11:22 am
0

Israel Wanted to Pay Supermarkets to Use More Packaging; They Declined

CTech - An Israeli government plan to pay supermarkets to drastically increase their use of plastic packaging was shelved this...

Program supporters can visit the soldiers in their adopted units on IDF bases and communicate with unit commanders. In 2018, FIDF supporters formed bonds with soldiers of 10 brigades and 70 battalions, squadrons and flotillas.

FIDF also offers IDF units Hanukkah menorahs and candles as part of its Identity and Purpose Program, which provides spiritual items and activities focused on Jewish identity, traditions and holidays.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.