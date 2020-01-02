Thursday, January 2nd | 5 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

After Criticism, NBC New York Deletes Tweet That Appeared to Blame Victims of Recent Antisemitic Attacks

Netanyahu Hails ‘Historic Day’ as Israel, Greece and Cyprus Sign EastMed Gas Pipeline Deal

‘No Evidence It Was A Murder’: Argentine President Fernandez Reverses Position on Killing of AMIA Bombing Investigator Alberto Nisman

Amid Surge of Antisemitic Violence, New York Congress Members Highlight Increased Federal Security Funding for Religious Institutions

Palestinians in Search of an Identity

Israeli PM Netanyahu Expresses ‘Full Support’ for US Amid Heightened Iran Tensions

Israel Wanted to Pay Supermarkets to Use More Packaging; They Declined

Israeli Pop Star Wants a Bite Out of Spotify, YouTube

UN Secretary-General ‘Deeply Concerned’ North Korea Said It Could Resume Weapons Tests

With Swift Action, Israeli Soldier Thwarts Palestinian Stabbing Attack at Gush Etzion Junction

January 2, 2020 10:26 am
0

With Swift Action, Israeli Soldier Thwarts Palestinian Stabbing Attack at Gush Etzion Junction

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The Gush Etzion Junction. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A stabbing attack was thwarted in the West Bank on Thursday.

According to the Israeli news site Walla, a 15-year-old Palestinian male exited a taxi at a main road junction in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, south of Jerusalem.

The terrorist then ran toward a soldier, who shot him in the leg, disarmed him and placed him under arrest.

The assailant was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for treatment.

There were no Israeli casualties in the incident.

The head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Shlomo Neeman, praised the soldier for his swift action.

“For us, this is another warning sign that our enemies do not rest for a moment and are trying to harm settlement and settlers,” he said. “Our determined answer is that we came here to stay forever and every attempt to hurt us will meet with more and more settlement.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.