‘When Any Jew Is Targeted, We Are All Targeted’: Activists Promote Upcoming New York Rally Against Antisemitism

Ahead of this Sunday’s solidarity rally in New York City against antisemitism and hate, Jewish organizations and leaders have been actively promoting the event on social media.

“We should all be free to practice our religion and traditions fully and without fear,” the Central Conference of American Rabbis (CCAR) declared on Twitter, urging members of the Reform community to attend on Sunday. “When any Jew is targeted we are all targeted.”

Similar messages were shared by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the UJA-Federation of New York, the American Jewish Committee (AJC) and a wide range of other community and welfare organizations — among them Project Kesher, which nurtures young Jewish leaders in Israel and the former Soviet Union, and A Wider Bridge, which advocates for Jewish concerns within the LGBTQ community.

A tweet from the UJA-Federation on Friday confirmed that marchers will be joined by representatives of the African-American, Muslim-American, Hispanic-American and Chinese-American communities.

Marchers will gather at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan at 11 a.m. on Jan. 5 and then cross the Brooklyn Bridge to a rally at Cadman Plaza.

“The 1.5 million Jews of our great city and region will not stand down,” the rally’s website declared. “We will not be intimidated.”

When anti-Semitism strikes our community, we stand together. Project Kesher will be there, Sunday, January 5th with @UJAfedNY https://t.co/TQ4KMksV1z — Project Kesher (@ProjectKesher) January 3, 2020

Anyway, while people are out here being really, really small, @AJCGlobal @UJAfedNY @ADL are doing something big on Sunday and marching to show we are #JewishandProud. See you out there. — Allie Lipner (@alipner87) January 2, 2020