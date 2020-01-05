Sunday, January 5th | 9 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Leading Israeli Analysts Says Soleimani Assassination Is Significant Blow to Iran: Regime Will Not ‘Easily Recover’

Outreach Movement Chabad Warns Emissaries Worldwide to Be on High Alert Following Soleimani Assassination

In Latest Antisemitic Incident, Man Attempts to Enter New York Yeshiva, Spits at Woman Outside

At Massive Solidarity March, New York Governor Pledges Millions to Secure Jewish Sites, Fight Antisemitism

Veteran Israeli Analyst Says Assassination of Soleimani Second Only to Execution of Holocaust Architect Reinhard Heydrich

Netanyahu Warns Right-Wing Parties to Unite or Risk Leftist Government

Palestinians in Gaza Mourn Iran’s Soleimani, Burn US and Israeli Flags

Islamist Group Al Shabaab Attacks Kenya Base Used by Kenyan, US Forces

Trump Vows to Hit 52 Iranian Targets If Iran Retaliates After Drone Strike

Wailing in Grief, Iranians Flock to Mourn Slain Commander

January 5, 2020 6:51 pm
0

Outreach Movement Chabad Warns Emissaries Worldwide to Be on High Alert Following Soleimani Assassination

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A group photo of Chabad-Lubavitch shluchim (emissaries) 2015. Photo: Haim Tvito via Wikicommons.

The Hasidic outreach movement Chabad has sent a warning to its emissaries around the world urging them to be on high alert following the US assassination of Iran’s terror chief Qassem Soleimani on Thursday night.

Iran has threatened aggressive retaliation, and has previously orchestrated terrorist attacks on Jewish targets overseas. Chabad centers, operated by some 5,000 emissaries around the world, many in developing countries, have been singled out by Islamist terror operatives in the past.

In an email to its emissaries, reprinted at Chabad blog anash.org, the Chabad-Lubavitch Security Commission stated, “Soleimani’s death will likely mark a major escalation in a simmering conflict between the US and Iran and there is a strong likelihood that Iran will retaliate whether directly or indirectly.”

“Although there is no information at this time to suggest a direct threat to Chabad centers as a result of this escalation,” the email continued, “as in past conflicts, there exists a concern that the current situation and tensions could contribute to a heightened risk and threat environment for Jewish facilities and Chabad centers, particularly from those inspired by current events; a risk that may be exacerbated should military action escalate in coming days and weeks.”

“Being that those planning such attacks operate globally, we urge all of our centers around the world to be on high alert,” the email stated. “We encourage you to maintain a heightened awareness when out in public and in and around your Chabad House. Report any suspicious behavior or activity to the nearest law enforcement personnel.”

The message also denounced Soleimani, saying he “was known to be a long-time nemesis of Israel and was the architect of many rocket attacks on Israel.”

Soleimani was head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force, which coordinates and carries out Iranian actions overseas, including acts of terrorism. He was killed at Baghdad airport by an American drone strike.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.