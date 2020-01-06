Monday, January 6th | 9 Tevet 5780

January 6, 2020 11:02 am
Cellcom Israel Appoints Avi Gabbay as CEO

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Avi Gabbay. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Cellcom Israel, the country’s largest mobile phone company, said on Saturday it had appointed telecom executive and politician Avi Gabbay as its chief executive officer.

The appointment of Gabbay, who was the top executive at Bezeq Israel Telecom before entering Israeli politics in 2014, will take effect on Jan. 19, Cellcom said in a statement.

The post opened up last month when Nir Sztern decided to resign after eight years as CEO of Cellcom.

