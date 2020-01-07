Tuesday, January 7th | 10 Tevet 5780

January 7, 2020 10:25 am
0

American Public Votes Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar ‘Antisemite of the Year’

avatar by JNS.org

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in 2016. Photo: Lorie Shaull via Flickr.

JNS.org – Following weeks of voting, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was named by thousands of voters as 2019’s “Antisemite of the Year.”

The competition, hosted by StopAntisemitism.org, invited the public to expose antisemites who threaten American values, morals and principles by spreading hate and bigotry against the Jewish people.

After receiving dozens of nominations, on Nov. 21, neo-Nazi and white supremacist Richard Spencer, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and Rep. Ilhan Omar emerged as finalists. After another round of public voting, Omar was declared the winner.

Omar has perpetuated antisemitic tropes on Twitter to nearly 2 million followers, as well as introduced an antisemitic resolution in Congress that promotes boycotts of Israel, likening them to boycotts of Nazi Germany. The result highlights the growing concern among Americans about the congresswomen’s ability to use and abuse her position of power to propagate hatred in America.

Both the radical left and the radical right praise Omar’s Jew-hatred.

Neo-Nazi leader David Duke called her “the most important member of the US Congress,” exemplifying the increasingly public philosophical and ideological alliance between the Islamo-leftist BDS movement and far-right groups exposed in “The New Anti-Semites” report issued last month by StopAntisemitism.org and Zachor Legal Institute.

“Antisemitism is plaguing our nation, and it’s about time we create real consequences for those spreading it,” said StopAntisemitism.org’s Liora Rez. “By exposing bigots like Rep. Ilhan Omar, we are ensuring that the public is alert and able to take action.”

Thousands of Americans participated in the competition by submitting nominations and voting, demonstrating a serious concern about the rising antisemitism in the United States. Ten voters were selected to receive $180 Amazon gift cards for their contributions to expose antisemites.

StopAntisemitism.org will continue featuring an “Antisemite of the Week” on its website and social-media platforms to expose Jew-haters in all facets of society, and ensure they are held accountable.

