Anti-BDS Effort Buoyed by New Executive Order

The most important BDS-related development last month was an announcement by the Trump administration of an Executive Order expanding protections to Jewish and other students under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VI prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities that receive Federal funding.

Unlike the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s definition of antisemitism, the order does not mention Israel. The bipartisan background of the Executive Order also stretches back over a decade that notably includes instructions from the Obama-era Justice Department to the Department of Education in 2010.

The order creates no limits on speech, nor does it instruct administering agencies to do so. To the contrary, it instructs that “As with all other Title VI complaints, the inquiry into whether a particular act constitutes discrimination prohibited by Title VI will require a detailed analysis of the allegations.” A White House official later clarified that a complaint against a lecture would not trigger a Title VI investigation, but only “actionable conduct” such as refusal to rent event space to a Hillel.

Presidential adviser Jared Kushner published an op-ed defending the order and noted, “The Remembrance Alliance definition makes clear what our administration has stated publicly and on the record: Anti-Zionism is antisemitism. The inclusion of this language with contemporary examples gives critical guidance to agencies enforcing Title VI provisions.”

Legal analysts noted that the extension of Title VI protections to Jews merely closed a loophole in the original legislation. But other analysts have claimed the order is illegal, since modifying Title VI requires Congressional approval, and that Jews cannot be covered under the law’s “national origins” provision, which is taken to refer only to country of birth.

Reactions to the Executive Order came even before its release, notably a report in The New York Times that misleadingly suggested that the order would “effectively interpret Judaism as a race or nationality, not just a religion.”

The initial misrepresentation of the Executive Order produced an outcry from various parts of the left and BDS supporters. But while most Jewish media expressed support, including some not otherwise inclined to approve of the Trump administration, mainstream media railed against it. The New York Times, for example, excoriated the order in an unusual number of “news,” “analysis,” and opinion pieces, and misrepresented what it purported was American Jewish “unease” with the order.

Other platforms argued similarly that the order was designed to quash Palestinian “rights” and would have a “chilling effect” on speech. For its part, J Street called the order “a cynical, harmful measure,” while BDS supporters predictably claimed the order was “anti-Palestinian” and targeted advocacy for Palestinian rights, while others claimed that the order represented the “right wing weaponization” of the IHRA definition.

Complaints were quickly filed with the Department of Education regarding discrimination against Jewish students. A complaint regarding Georgetown University, filed by a Virginia Congressman, alleged the university’s Center for Contemporary Arab Studies demonstrated “systematic support for biased, anti-American, pro-BDS individuals and scholarship,” which was “not in accordance with the mission of Title VI funds and contrary to America’s national security interests.”

At Columbia, complaints alleged “the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is used by faculty and student groups to legitimize discrimination against Jewish and Israeli students because of the latter group’s race, religion, and national identity,” and that an Israeli student was specifically targeted by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) members because of his identity. Another pointed to Columbia’s Center for Palestinian Studies as a “hub for the spread of antisemitic misinformation and the promotion of antisemitic activities,” including programs sponsored last Fall.

A complaint at UCLA focused on the university agreeing to host the annual SJP conference, which allegedly facilitated campus antisemitism. Finally, members of Congress called on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to deny funds to BDS-supporting Middle East Studies centers, detailing how these institutions and their leaderships have supported BDS.

The Executive Order and complaints against universities arrived as a new report and lawsuit alleged direct connections between the BDS movement and rising antisemitism in the US, and that BDS organizations acted as funding conduits for terrorism. The lawsuit, filed by the Jewish National Fund, alleges that the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights channeled funds to the BDS National Committee as tax-exempt contributions. The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces group then used the funds to promote terror and arson attacks against Israel, according to the lawsuit.

The report detailed the role of BDS organizations promoting delegitimization of Israel and demonization of Jews, using the terminology of social justice to gain entry and alliances with other groups, which has fed growing antisemitism in American society. Of particular importance are BDS links with right-wing and neo-Nazi organizations.

Both the lawsuit and the report were buoyed by the arrests of a large Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) cell in the West Bank, including individuals with leading roles in the BDS movement. The arrests came after a month-long investigation into an August bombing that killed an Israeli teenager and her father. The arrest of Khalidi Jarrar, until recently the director of the BDS group Adameer, and others also demonstrated the leading role of the PFLP in BDS groups, which in turn are funded by European NGOs.

The other major BDS development in December was the British election, which saw the return of Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party to leadership. After some two years of being wracked by a BDS-initiated controversy that metastasized into a full-blown antisemitism crisis, the Labour Party under the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn was soundly rejected. Labour’s historic losses came after the party failed to address antisemitism in its ranks, among other things.

BDS and antisemitism also continued to rile US politics. The rhetorical support given to Corbyn by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, as well as direct aid provided to Corbyn by the Democratic Socialists of America, suggests that the left wing of the Democratic Party has no qualms about antisemitism. This is also indicated by Linda Sarsour’s continued involvement in Sanders’ campaign, the appearance of Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) at the BDS support group American Muslims for Palestine conference, and by the increasing number of Democratic candidates who describe Israel an “apartheid state” and demand the cutoff of aid. A new Palestinian campaign against US funding for Israel further targeted the Democratic Party.

At the same time, the adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism by the French parliament, resounding condemnation of the BDS movement by Austrian political parties, Dutch parliamentary challenges to the government over “settlement” labeling demands, and continuing legal defeats for the BDS movement in Spanish courts, demonstrate that democratic politics and law increasingly recognize that BDS and its antisemitism are antithetical to Western values.

In campus news, the most notable BDS developments were efforts to stigmatize and cancel trips to Israel sponsored by Jewish groups. At McGill University, this included threats to impeach a member of the student government who planned to participate, a move that was condemned by the university. At Princeton a candidate for student government who served in the Israeli military was also deemed “as poor a choice as one can possibly conceive.”

Fallout continued at York University in the aftermath of a BDS led altercation against a pro-Israel speaker. The administration suspended the student BDS group, and, in an apparent show of “even-handedness,” a pro-Israel group. Predictably, the local branch of Amnesty International blamed the university for permitting an event that featured “Zionists.”

The impact of the BDS movement on campus may also be measured in rising numbers of antisemitic incidents, including vandalized dorms at the University of North Carolina and an assault on Jewish students at Indiana University. Provocations against Jewish students and others also expanded, such as a display at the University of California at Berkeley that honored Palestinian terrorists, an SJP “die in” in Chicago to honor Gazans killed in Israeli airstrikes — notably Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists — and a BDS rally in Times Square that demanded “an intifada in every classroom” and Palestine “from the river to the sea.”

Finally, as predicted, student efforts to force universities to divest from fossil fuel industries have been linked to divestment from Israel. At Wesleyan University, the “intersectional divestment campaign” specifically targeted Israel, to the dismay of Jewish and other students concerned with the fossil fuel issue. At Brown University a joint faculty-student review committee also approved a student request that the university divest from companies investing in Israel after “minimal debate.” These trends will expand in 2020.

Dr. Alex Joffe is an archaeologist and historian specializing in the Middle East and contemporary international affairs.

A version of this article was originally published by SPME.