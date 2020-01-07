New US Special Mideast Envoy Berkowitz Meets Netanyahu to Discuss Peace Effort

JNS.org – Avi Berkowitz, US President Donald Trump’s new special representative for international negotiations, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to discuss the rollout of the Trump administration’s peace plan.

Also attending the meeting was US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

This is Berkowitz’s first visit to Israel since he assumed the position in November, succeeding Jason Greenblatt.

There is speculation that the Trump administration might roll out its long-anticipated plan before Israel’s March 2 elections.

Though the meeting has not yet been announced, Berkowitz is also expected to meet with Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz before returning to Washington.

The meeting between Berkowitz and Netanyahu follows senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner’s meeting with both Netanyahu and Gantz in October.