New York City Mayor Intervenes in Case of Woman Who Attacked Jews, Was Released Without Bail, and Then Committed Another Assault

The New York City woman who assaulted three Orthodox Jewish women and was then released almost immediately with no bail, after which she attacked another woman, has been remanded to a psych ward for evaluation and may face criminal charges after Mayor Bill de Blasio personally intervened in the case.

Tiffany Harris slapped the Jewish women on Dec. 27 while yelling “F-U Jews!” She was promptly released from custody without bail despite confessing to the crime, due to a new law canceling bail for misdemeanors. For some, she became a symbol of de Blasio’s failure to effectively deal with a wave of antisemitic violence that saw increasingly severe attacks over the Hanukkah holiday.

Following her release, Harris was arrested again on Dec. 30 after punching a social worker. At that point, The New York Post reported, de Blasio himself got involved.

An anonymous source told the Post, “The Mayor’s Office was deeply concerned after learning that she was not in compliance with her supervised release and her erratic behavior was continuing. They reached out to the court, who then calendared it to further investigate.”

As a result, Harris was remanded to a psychiatric institution for a 72-hour evaluation rather than being released again.

Freddi Goldstein, a spokeswoman for de Blasio, said, “It is our job to help ensure supervised release works as it should. In that vein, we spoke with the Office of Court Administration after Ms. Harris’ assessment was left incomplete to determine next steps and discuss how to handle situations like this in the future.”

Harris’ defense lawyer complained that her client was being penalized because of unfavorable press coverage of the incident.

One of Harris’ victims, Dalia G. Shusterman, responded to the news in a lengthy Facebook post, saying that a ground jury had found probable cause for criminal charges against Harris, writing, “Somewhere between her verbal expression of Jew-hatred, and the bodily harm she committed, the status of the crimes she’s accused of have now changed from misdemeanors to felonies.”

Shusterman also revealed that the social worker punched by Harris was holding her 10-month-old baby at the time and was in the company of a three-year-old child. Half of the victim’s face, said Shusterman, “was a full-on rainbow from the black eye she got from the blow.”

“Harris will likely plead guilty and get a plea bargain,” Shusterman added. “If she decides to fight it, then there will be a trial, in which case we’re throwing a reunion party.”

“Time to call our congress people and other whosits and whatnots to get this bail reform reevaluated,” she said.

Shusterman spoke with The Algemeiner on Dec. 29 and called Harris’ initial release symptomatic of the authorities’ failure to deal with antisemitism and protect the Jewish community, saying it was “a malignant growth out of their unwillingness to sympathize with the Orthodox Jewish community, which has always been relegated as the other, stereotyped as oppressors, and treated as unworthy of societal protection.”