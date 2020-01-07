Tuesday, January 7th | 10 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Nearly Half of Israelis Traveled Abroad in 2019

Mitsubishi Enters Commercial Agreement With Israeli Car Data Broker Otonomo

New US Special Mideast Envoy Berkowitz Meets Netanyahu to Discuss Peace Effort

Egyptians, Saudis Said to Be Furious After Hamas Leader Attends Soleimani’s Funeral

Court Upholds Anti-BDS Law in State of Arizona

Netanyahu: Israel Was Not Involved in Elimination of Qassem Soleimani

American Public Votes Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar ‘Antisemite of the Year’

Hila Schlakman Finishes Daily Talmud Learning Cycle, May Be Youngest Woman Yet

Argentina Boosts Security at Airports, US Embassy Over Iran Tensions

Sanders Picks Former Obama Official as Liaison to Jewish Community

January 7, 2020 10:01 am
0

US Education Department Investigating UCLA Over Antisemitism Complaint

avatar by JNS.org

The University of California-Los Angeles campus. Photo: Photo: Pixabay.

JNS.org – The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) notified StandWithUs (SWU) on Friday that it has accepted its complaint alleging that UCLA violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and has opened the matter for full investigation on the merits.

SWU alleged that the UCLA administration repeatedly failed to prevent a hostile campus environment for its Jewish campus community in direct violation of the school’s Title VI obligations.

The SWU Saidoff Legal Department and the SWU Center for Combating Antisemitism, together with UCLA senior Shayna Lavi, filed a complaint with OCR alleging that UCLA violated Title VI based on a May 2019 lecture in Lavi’s anthropology class. The guest speaker, San Francisco State University Professor Rabab Abdulhadi, described the State of Israel as a racist endeavor, denied its right to exist and labeled Zionists as white supremacists.

After Lavi challenged Abdulhadi during class, she was verbally harassed by her and, in subsequent class sessions, by another professor, Kyeyoung Park, who invited the guest lecturer. Lavi informed UCLA administration, which allegedly failed to respond adequately or effectively, according to SWU.

Related coverage

January 7, 2020 10:36 am
0

New US Special Mideast Envoy Berkowitz Meets Netanyahu to Discuss Peace Effort

JNS.org - Avi Berkowitz, US President Donald Trump’s new special representative for international negotiations, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin...

“Students should never be subjected to discrimination, harassment or retaliation by their professors after standing up for themselves, their identity and their community,” said SWU Co-founder and CEO Roz Rothstein. “For Shayna, as for many Jews, Zionism is an integral part of her Jewish identity, and university administrators should be in the business of protecting students against conduct that marginalizes and demonizes them, not giving such hate a free pass.”

The statements made during the guest lecture may qualify under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism. As part of the Dec. 11, 2019, Executive Order on Combating Anti-Semitism, OCR must consider the IHRA definition and accompanying examples of anti-Semitism when determining whether a Title VI violation has occurred.

“We are encouraged by this latest development, as it brings Jewish students and faculty at UCLA one step closer to regaining the confidence that they will be able to participate in all aspects of campus life without fear of being targeted for negative treatment because of how they express their Jewish identities,” said Carly Gammill, director of SWU’s Center for Combating Antisemitism.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.