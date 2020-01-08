Israeli Arms-Control Expert Emily Landau Dies at Age 59

JNS.org – Top Israeli arms-control expert Emily Landau died after a long illness on Monday at the age of 59, announced the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies think tank, where she was a senior research fellow and the head of its Arms Control and Regional Security Program.

“The director and staff of INSS are deeply grieved over the loss of their colleague, and express their condolences to Emily’s family. She will be sorely missed,” said INSS in a statement.

Landau, who was born in Boston and moved with her family to Israel at the age of 14, was known for her expertise on nuclear-arms matters, including the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which she was critical of, wanting it to be fixed as opposed to being nixed. She supported the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran since withdrawing from the agreement in May 2018, reimposing sanctions lifted under it, along with enacting new financial penalties against the regime.

In 2015, Forbes chose Landau as one of Israel’s 50 most influential women.

She was a popular commentator in the media and a regular speaker at Jewish events, including the annual AIPAC Policy Conference.

Condolences poured in following her death.

“Very sad news. Emily Landau was a good friend and colleague. She was a leading figure and a highly respected researcher in the arms control and nonproliferation community,” tweeted NATO Assistant Secretary General for Defense Investment Camille Grand.

“Dr. Emily Landau from @INSSIsrael was my colleague and friend. She was an intelligent, well-informed and careful researcher and analyst in the areas of arms control and nuclear proliferation. I send my deepest condolences to her family—we will all miss her,” tweeted NGO Monitor founder Gerald Steinberg.