Jewish Man Beaten and Subjected to Antisemitic Abuse on Berlin Subway

A 30-year-old Jewish man was punched in the face and subjected to antisemitic abuse while traveling on the subway in Berlin on Tuesday night.

Local news outlet Berliner Woche reported that the man — who has not been named — was disembarking from a train at the Kurfürstendamm underground station just after 9 p.m. Another passenger who was boarding the train at the same time punched him in the face and insulted him with an anti-Jewish pejorative.

The victim, who was traveling with two family members, filed a complaint with the Berlin police over the internet. According to the police, a state security commissioner at the State Criminal Police Office is now investigating the matter.

Antisemitic attacks on Germany’s Jewish community have risen precipitously during the last decade. During 2018 — the most recent year for which statistics are available — 1,799 antisemitic incidents ranging from verbal abuse to physical assault were reported.

Meanwhile, a survey published last October by the World Jewish Congress revealed that more than one in four German respondents expressed agreement with statements that were based upon classic anti-Jewish tropes.

The claim that “Jews talk too much about the Holocaust” was agreed with by 41 percent of respondents, with the same proportion also believing that “Jews are more loyal to Israel than to Germany.”

Asked whether Jews had “too much power in international financial markets,” 26 percent said that was the case.