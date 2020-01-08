Palestinians Protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilus III on Orthodox Christmas for Selling Land to Jews

Earlier this week, protesters demonstrated outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in an attempt to block Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilus III from attending the midnight mass of the eastern churches celebrating Christmas.

The “Movement of the Truth” called for the continued boycott of Theophilus III because of his alleged role in selling church properties to Jews.

In 2017, the church — suffering from enormous debt — sold some properties to Kronty Investments of London, which is headed by David Sofer.

The demonstrators in Nativity Square called Theophilos III “the traitor,” “unworthy,” and chanted “shame on us for receiving him.”

A similar protest happened last year and the year before.

Last month, the Patriarch and the Greek Orthodox Church complained that the Palestinian Authority was trying to steal Greek Orthodox-owned land in the plaza outside the Church of the Nativity, as well as elsewhere in Bethlehem.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.