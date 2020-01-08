Wednesday, January 8th | 11 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

European Rabbis Condemn Proposed Holocaust Whitewash Legislation in Lithuania

Outgunned, Iran Invests in Means to Indirectly Confront Superpower Enemy

Israel’s Partisan Divide Finds a Bridge on the Death of Soleimani

Pompeo: US ‘Disavowing’ Hansell Memorandum

Israeli Private Tech Firms Raised $8.3 Billion in 2019

Netanyahu Lauds Soviet Immigrants, Criticizes Chief Rabbi’s Remarks

Luxury Hotel in Negev Desert Lands on ‘Must-Visit’ Travel Lists for 2020

Pro-Democracy Iranians in US Say Death of Soleimani Could Open a Window for Dissidents

Antisemitic Vandalism Strikes Jewish Sites in France, Greece and Ukraine

Israeli Archaeologists May Have Discovered 2,000-Year-Old Market in City of David

January 8, 2020 9:08 am
0

Palestinians Protest Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilus III on Orthodox Christmas for Selling Land to Jews

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Tourists walk in Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Dec. 2, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma.

Earlier this week, protesters demonstrated outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in an attempt to block Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilus III from attending the midnight mass of the eastern churches celebrating Christmas.

The “Movement of the Truth” called for the continued boycott of Theophilus III because of his alleged role in selling church properties to Jews.

In 2017, the church — suffering from enormous debt — sold some properties to Kronty Investments of London, which is headed by David Sofer.

The demonstrators in Nativity Square called Theophilos III “the traitor,” “unworthy,” and chanted “shame on us for receiving him.”

A similar protest happened last year and the year before.

Last month, the Patriarch and the Greek Orthodox Church complained that the Palestinian Authority was trying to steal Greek Orthodox-owned land in the plaza outside the Church of the Nativity, as well as elsewhere in Bethlehem.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.