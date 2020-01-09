Thursday, January 9th | 12 Tevet 5780

Ukrainian Airliner Accidentally Shot Down by Iran, US Officials Say

Victims of Paris Kosher Supermarket Attack Remembered, Five Years Later

Ilhan Omar Denounces Sanctions on Iran as ‘Economic Warfare’ Despite Backing BDS Against Israel

Tel Aviv Among Most Trending Destinations for 2020, According to Google

Israel’s OrCam Unveils Wearable Personal Assistant, New Technologies for People With Disabilities

Post-Missile Attacks, Iran Takes an Off-Ramp as America Aims for De-Escalation

Trump’s Address on Iran Projects US ‘Deterrence,’ Say Experts

Photo Exhibit at Ben-Gurion Airport Brings Jewish State’s (and Agency’s) Story to Life

Bennett Announces Task Force to Boost Israeli Settlement Enterprise

January 9, 2020 11:24 am
0

After Britain Appeals for Weirdos, Spoon Bender Uri Geller Applies

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli psychic Uri Geller poses with a spoon which he bent for photographers in Cologne, Germany, Jan. 6, 2008. Photo: Reuters / Ina Fassbender.

Spoon-bending celebrity psychic Uri Geller, 73, has applied for a job in the British government in response to an advert for “misfits” and “weirdos,” saying no other candidate would possess his powers.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, advertised government jobs for “assorted weirdos” in a recent blog post, complaining that the civil service did not have enough genuine cognitive diversity.

In a cover letter beginning “Dear Dom,” Geller said that his career as an entertainer has been the “perfect mask” for his work in espionage.

“While many have doubted my abilities, my achievements cannot be dismissed as trickery or illusions,” said the Israeli, who became famous in the 1970s for performing telekinetic feats on television, such as bending spoons without touching them.

“In my intelligence work I assisted with Operation Desert Storm, helped to locate secret tunnels in North Korea, and used my skills to erase crucial diplomatic discs on their way to Moscow,” he said.

Geller recently said he had used his powers to help Johnson win last month’s election by giving his aides a spoon enthused with positive energy.

“Perhaps you could have used my abilities in your dealings with Michel Barnier,” he added in his letter, referring to Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

However, Cummings and Johnson might not be impressed with Geller’s previous Brexit involvement, after he called upon Britons in March 2019 to stop the process altogether by twice-daily bursts of mass-telepathy.

Asked by Reuters whether he thought his paranormal powers would give him an unfair advantage over other candidates, he said: “Yes, absolutely.”

“I don’t think any of the other people who filled out the form have any psychic powers, but I’m not 100 percent sure,” he said.

