January 9, 2020 10:27 am
Anti-Israel Group Code Pink Listed as Co-Creator of Annual Women’s March

JNS.org

Participants in Code Pink. Photo: Flickr.

JNS.org – The anti-Israel group Code Pink is listed as a co-creator for the annual Women’s March in Washington, DC, on Jan. 18.

The anti-war group, which was a partner of the 2019 march, was founded in 2002 by Medea Benjamin and Jodie Evans, and is known for its posture against the Jewish state, protesting at pro-Israel events on and off Capitol Hill.

It has defended Iran’s nuclear program and supports the actions of the US-designated terrorist group Hamas. It is also against the United States fighting the Islamic State and US involvement in Syria.

Code Pink also supports the anti-Israel BDS movement.

The group said it “stands in solidarity with Palestinian and Israeli nonviolent activists and human-rights advocates working to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law and to promote the rights of Palestinians. In addition, we work here in the United States to educate Americans about the realities of Israel’s occupation and to change US foreign policy in the region. We feel personally implicated in Israel’s violations of human rights and international law because our tax dollars—$3 billion annually in military aid—subsidize Israel’s occupation.”

The Women’s March did not respond to a request for comment regarding the participation of Code Pink in their activities.

