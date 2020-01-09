Thursday, January 9th | 12 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ilhan Omar Denounces Sanctions on Iran as ‘Economic Warfare’ Despite Backing BDS Against Israel

Tel Aviv Among Most Trending Destinations for 2020, According to Google

After Britain Appeals for Weirdos, Spoon Bender Uri Geller Applies

Israel’s OrCam Unveils Wearable Personal Assistant, New Technologies for People With Disabilities

Post-Missile Attacks, Iran Takes an Off-Ramp as America Aims for De-Escalation

Trump’s Address on Iran Projects US ‘Deterrence,’ Say Experts

Photo Exhibit at Ben-Gurion Airport Brings Jewish State’s (and Agency’s) Story to Life

Bennett Announces Task Force to Boost Israeli Settlement Enterprise

New York Lawmaker Proposes Changes to Controversial Bail-Reform Law

Bank of Israel Chief to Recommend Abir as Deputy Governor

January 9, 2020 10:02 am
0

EU’s Michel Urges Iran’s Rouhani to Comply With Nuclear Deal

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

European Council President Charles Michel delivers a speech during a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Dec. 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Vincent Kessler.

European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday he had spoken to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and urged Tehran to comply with the 2015 arms control agreement that prevents it developing nuclear weapons.

Iran said on Sunday that it was stepping back from its commitments under the deal, known as the JCPOA.

“Just spoke with @HassanRouhani about recent developments. JCPOA remains crucial for global security. I called Iran not to pose irreversible acts,” Michel, who coordinates EU government positions in Brussels, said in a tweet.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.