Thursday, January 9th | 12 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jews Must Not Sit by Idly While Antisemitism Surges in US, Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Says

ADL Warns of Antisemitic Conspiracy Theories After Soleimani Killing

‘I Couldn’t Believe My Eyes’: Horror as Elderly Toronto Man Found With Swastika Drawn on Head

Israeli Analyst: Iran Is Taking a Step Back for Fear of Trump

Informants in Iraq, Syria Helped US Kill Iran’s Soleimani, Sources Say

Ukrainian Airliner Accidentally Shot Down by Iran, US Officials Say

Victims of Paris Kosher Supermarket Attack Remembered, Five Years Later

Ilhan Omar Denounces Sanctions on Iran as ‘Economic Warfare’ Despite Backing BDS Against Israel

Tel Aviv Among Most Trending Destinations for 2020, According to Google

After Britain Appeals for Weirdos, Spoon Bender Uri Geller Applies

January 9, 2020 12:28 pm
0

Ilhan Omar Denounces Sanctions on Iran as ‘Economic Warfare’ Despite Backing BDS Against Israel

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) shares a fist bump with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) in Washington, DC, April 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Jim Bourg.

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) condemned on Wednesday President Donald Trump’s imposition of new sanctions on Iran, calling them “economic warfare,” despite supporting similar measures against Israel.

Omar’s tweet came in response to Trump’s announcement of “additional punishing sanctions” on the Tehran regime following Iran’s ballistic missile attack on US military forces in Iraq the previous night.

“This makes no sense,” Omar wrote. “Sanctions are economic warfare. They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran.”

“You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal,” she added. “This is not a measured response!”

However, Omar is a staunch supporter of the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.

Last July, the freshman lawmaker introduced a resolution defending the BDS movement and condemning the anti-BDS laws that have passed in several US states. She referred to BDS tactics as supported by “American values” and protected by “first amendment rights.”

The bill, she said, was “an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”

StopAntisemitism.org tweeted on Wednesday, “According to #IlhanOmar, sanctions are a bad, bad thing. Except when it involves #Jews; then it’s fair game. Is it any wonder this woman was voted our 2019 Antisemite of the Year?!”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.