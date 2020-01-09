Ilhan Omar Denounces Sanctions on Iran as ‘Economic Warfare’ Despite Backing BDS Against Israel

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) condemned on Wednesday President Donald Trump’s imposition of new sanctions on Iran, calling them “economic warfare,” despite supporting similar measures against Israel.

Omar’s tweet came in response to Trump’s announcement of “additional punishing sanctions” on the Tehran regime following Iran’s ballistic missile attack on US military forces in Iraq the previous night.

“This makes no sense,” Omar wrote. “Sanctions are economic warfare. They have already caused medical shortages and countless deaths in Iran.”

“You cannot claim to want deescalation and then announce new sanctions with no clear goal,” she added. “This is not a measured response!”

However, Omar is a staunch supporter of the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.

Last July, the freshman lawmaker introduced a resolution defending the BDS movement and condemning the anti-BDS laws that have passed in several US states. She referred to BDS tactics as supported by “American values” and protected by “first amendment rights.”

The bill, she said, was “an opportunity for us to explain why it is we support a nonviolent movement, which is the BDS movement.”

StopAntisemitism.org tweeted on Wednesday, “According to #IlhanOmar, sanctions are a bad, bad thing. Except when it involves #Jews; then it’s fair game. Is it any wonder this woman was voted our 2019 Antisemite of the Year?!”