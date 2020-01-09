Thursday, January 9th | 12 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Victims of Paris Kosher Supermarket Attack Remembered, Five Years Later

Ilhan Omar Denounces Sanctions on Iran as ‘Economic Warfare’ Despite Backing BDS Against Israel

Tel Aviv Among Most Trending Destinations for 2020, According to Google

After Britain Appeals for Weirdos, Spoon Bender Uri Geller Applies

Israel’s OrCam Unveils Wearable Personal Assistant, New Technologies for People With Disabilities

Post-Missile Attacks, Iran Takes an Off-Ramp as America Aims for De-Escalation

Trump’s Address on Iran Projects US ‘Deterrence,’ Say Experts

Photo Exhibit at Ben-Gurion Airport Brings Jewish State’s (and Agency’s) Story to Life

Bennett Announces Task Force to Boost Israeli Settlement Enterprise

New York Lawmaker Proposes Changes to Controversial Bail-Reform Law

January 9, 2020 10:23 am
0

Jewish Patrol Group Shomrim Offers Emergency Phones to New York City Synagogues

avatar by JNS.org

An ambulance used by Hatzalah in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The volunteer Jewish neighborhood watch group Shomrim is offering New York City synagogues special phones that connect instantly to emergency services following a slew of antisemitic incidents in the city.

The emergency “shul phones” will allow callers to press one button to be connected to 911, the local Shomrim or the Hatzalah ambulance service, according to the New York Post.

The hotline will even be available on Shabbat, when most observant Jewish people do not carry their cell phones and synagogue landlines are inaccessible.

Motty Browner, a supervisor with the Borough Park Shomrim, told the New York Post that as many as 200 synagogues have expressed interest in the special phone.

He added that the phones will be sold at cost, which is expected to be under $200.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.