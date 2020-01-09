Thursday, January 9th | 12 Tevet 5780

January 9, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Jews Must Not Sit by Idly While Antisemitism Surges in US, Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Says

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune. Photo: Screenshot.

Jews must not sit idly by while antisemitism surges in the US, the editor-in-chief of The Algemeiner said in a recent television appearance.

While taking part in a panel discussion aired by the Jewish Broadcasting Service, Dovid Efune said recent events — such as the stabbing attack at a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York — had left him feeling “motivated” to fight antisemitism.

“The question of antisemitism and where this tragic saga ends, I think it’s too big for any one person to answer,” Efune noted. “It spans millennia. How do we get rid of this? How do we root it out? People have tried. Ideas have been presented. But the best that people seem to be able to come up with is some sort of agenda for containment, if you will.”

He continued, “The question that we have control over is how to respond to it? And I think it’s incumbent upon us to think about, if we are indeed living through a historic resurgence of antisemitism, or even a rebirth of American antisemitism…if that is the case, we need to be sure it is never said that the beast of antisemitism reawakened on our watch and it did so unopposed or it was met with timid resistance.”

“It’s our job to formulate the most aggressive, compelling and impactful response that we can in the face of such atrocities and hatred,” Efune declared.

Watch the full panel discussion below (via JBS):

