Friday, January 10th | 13 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Egypt Reopens Historic Eliyahu HaNavi Synagogue in Alexandria

Top Jewish Leader Highlights ‘Staggering Surge’ of Global Antisemitism in Remarks at US Congressional Hearing

TV Host Andy Cohen Kisses Star of David Tiffany Haddish Got From Barbara Streisand as Bat Mitzvah Gift

After Iranian Missile Attack on US Troops in Iraq, Trump Imposes New Sanctions on Tehran Regime

French Senator Takes Aim at Legal Protection for ‘Murderous Predators’ as Anger Over Sarah Halimi Trial Decision Persists

Fearing Nuclear Proliferation, Europe Scrambles to Calm Iran Tensions

Looking for a Winner, Democrats Keep Biden and Sanders on Top: Reuters/Ipsos Poll

View From New York Antisemitism Rally: ‘No Fear’ Theme Resonates, From Soviet Era To US Today

Oppose Iran Sanctions, but Support BDS Against Israel?

Elections Remain Elusive for Palestinians, as Abbas Searches for Pretexts to Postpone Them

January 10, 2020 10:54 am
0

Israeli Water-From-Air Technology Named ‘Energy Efficiency Product of Year’

avatar by JNS.org

Residents of El Talento, a small town in Colombia adjacent to the city of Cúcuta, have been introduced to the GEN-M, Watergen’s medium-scale atmospheric generator that produces water out of air, October 2019. Photo: Courtesy.

JNS.org – An Israeli-made machine that creates fresh drinking water from air was named the “Energy Efficiency Product of the Year” in the 2020 Smart Home Mark of Excellence Awards at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Presented annually during CES by the Consumer Technology Association, the Mark of Excellence Awards recognize the technology industry’s top smart-home innovations. The water-from-air appliance, named “GENNY,” was manufactured by the Rishon Letzion-based company Watergen.

“Our company’s mission is to eliminate the need to rely on outside sources for life necessities and to help people become more environmentally friendly,” said Dan Clifford, president of Watergen North America. “We are especially honored to be named ‘Energy Efficiency Product of the Year’ at this year’s CES show because this award directly supports one of the top values Watergen stands for.”

The machine, which resembles a typical water cooler, taps into atmospheric water using patented heat-exchange technology and can produce up to 30 liters of drinkable water every day. It is designed especially for homes and offices.

Related coverage

January 10, 2020 10:35 am
0

Poll: Seven in 10 Israelis Say They Have Confidence in Trump, United States

JNS.org - About seven in 10 Israelis have confidence in US President Donald Trump and, compared to other countries, Israel...

“GENNY” eliminates the waste caused by drinking bottled water, significantly reducing plastic usage and disposal, and makes water always available on demand.

Also, according to Watergen, “the water produced by ‘GENNY’ provides consumers with higher-quality water than the water that runs through filtration systems attached to municipal water lines. It eliminates concerns of corroded water pipes that could lead to higher-than-normal levels of lead in drinking water. Watergen’s ‘GENNY’ additionally works as a home air-purifier, circulating clean air back into the room as part of the water-generation process.”

“GENNY” was also awarded a CES Best of Innovation Award in 2019.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.