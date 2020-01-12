Sunday, January 12th | 16 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Jeopardy’ Ignites Furor After Wading Into Israeli-Palestinian Conflict During Friday Night Show

Top UK Jewish Group Issues ‘Ten Pledges’ Labour Party Must Take to Regain Trust of British Jews

Next Generation Version of Iron Dome Missile Defense System Successfully Completes Series of Tests

Social Media Video Shows Iranian University Students Refusing to Trample American, Israeli Flags

Contrary to Popular Belief, Many US Jews Support Trump

Qatar Emir in Iran, Calls for Regional De-Escalation at ‘Sensitive’ Time

Israel’s Deficit to Reach Four Percent Without Tax Hikes, Spending Cuts: Finance Ministry

Israeli Education Minister Implies Homosexuality Is Unnatural

Protests Erupt Again in Iran After Military Admits It Hit Plane

From the US Army to Marriage in Israel: The Legal Status of DNA Testing Kits

January 12, 2020 10:01 pm
0

‘Jeopardy’ Ignites Furor After Wading Into Israeli-Palestinian Conflict During Friday Night Show

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Tourists walk in Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Dec. 2, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma.

The US game show “Jeopardy” attracted controversy over the weekend after it waded into the Israel-Palestinian conflict during its show on Friday night.

During the episode’s first round, in the category “Where’s that church?” one of the clues was: “Built in the 300s A.D., the Church of the Nativity.” Contestant Katie Needle buzzed in with the answer “What is Palestine?” but her answer was rejected by host Alex Trebek.

When fellow contestant Jack McGuire buzzed in with the reply “What is Israel?” $200 was added to his score.

The Church of the Nativity, in which Christians believe Jesus was born, is located in Bethlehem, just south of Jerusalem in the West Bank. Israel captured the city during the 1967 Six-Day War and later ceded administrative control to the Palestinian Authority in 1995.

Israel supporters applauded the decision to grant McGuire the points while anti-Israel activists responded furiously on social media, calling the decision “unacceptable,” “outrageous” and claiming the game show hosts owe an apology to Palestinians.

Twitter users noted, however, that Needle’s score after her “Palestine” answer was subtly refunded after a commercial break, with no explanation given to viewers.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.