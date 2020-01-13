The Threat of Terrorism at Home

I recently finished reading a new book, Terror in the Cradle of Liberty by Ilya I. Feoktistov, and found it simultaneously fascinating and terrifying. This book is a must-read for anyone concerned about the future of America, and the dangers that we face as a society.

Terror in the Cradle of Liberty details the background of the Islamic Society of Boston (ISB), including their links to the Muslim Brotherhood. The ISB is the Muslim organization that the Boston marathon bombers — the Tsarnaev brothers — were involved with, and since 9/11, 14 leaders and members of the ISB have been imprisoned, killed by law enforcement, or declared fugitives for their involvement in Islamic terrorism.

That alone should generate mass headlines — is there any other synagogue or church with such a record anywhere else in this country?

And yet, as the book details, Boston’s liberal media was hesitant to cover ISB’s apparent extremism. As Feoktistov writes, “The ISB invested a massive amount of energy into press conferences and outreach efforts led by articulate and sympathetic figureheads.” They also “promoted to the media the idea that those making claims about the ISB were bigots who spread lies due to hatred of Muslims.”

The book details the fight by Americans for Peace and Tolerance, a Boston-based organization — of which the author is Executive Director — against the ISB, and their years of battles through the court system, lobbying efforts, and intense media and PR battles.

Notably, there was controversy surrounding the ISB’s opening of a new building — the Islamic Society of Boston Cultural Center — on land purchased from the city of Boston adjoining the campus of Roxbury Community College, and the fact that the land deal was approved by a city executive who was also a leader of the Islamic Society of Boston.

This book shows how some in Boston, including in the Jewish establishment, were silent for the sake of being politically correct. Too often, the ADL and others speak out on safe issues — but not on the right ones. There’s a political double standard.

Reading the book this weekend, it seemed to me that the double standard of being silent about Muslim extremists is similar to the relative silence surrounding Iran’s bombing of Flight 752, which killed 176 people. Imagine if the United States, instead of Iran, had shot down the Ukrainian plane — or, heaven forbid, imagine the Israel Defense Forces had shot 176 Palestinians. Far too often, the establishment is quiet rather than confronting evil.

If one believes the author’s research — which appears to be very well done – something is very, very wrong in Boston. Feoktistov’s disturbing account of extremist Islam in America details many links between Boston’s extremist Islamic community and terrorism, including some who joined ISIS, plotted to attack the Pentagon, and planned attacks in New York City. He and his colleagues deserve our thanks for fighting for a safer America, and for speaking truth to power.

Terror in the Cradle of Liberty is a must-read for anyone concerned with the spread of radical Islam, and anyone concerned with a safer America.



Ronn Torossian is a public relations executive.