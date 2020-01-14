Tuesday, January 14th | 17 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli PM Netanyahu Calls for Snapback Sanctions on Tehran Regime, as Europe Triggers Iran Nuke Deal Dispute Mechanism

New IDF Intel Assessment: Iran Could Have Enough Uranium for Nuke by Spring

Europeans Trigger Dispute Mechanism in Iran Nuclear Deal

Activists ‘Boycotting Not Only Israel, but Jews in Germany,’ Munich City Councillor Charges in Escalating Row Over Peace Conference Disinvite

German Police Bust Islamist Cell Suspected of Planning Berlin Synagogue Attack

‘Jeopardy!’ Apologizes for Airing ‘Flawed’ Bethlehem Clue, Blames ‘Human Error’

Lord Polak: British Taxpayers Fund Palestinian ‘Pay-for-Slay’ Terror Campaign

Plastic Will Slowly Be Replaced by Apps, Says Mastercard Israel CEO

Oldest Working Journalist in the World Feted in Jerusalem

Knesset Panel Votes to Move Ahead on Netanyahu’s Immunity Request

January 14, 2020 11:01 am
0

Knesset Panel Votes to Move Ahead on Netanyahu’s Immunity Request

avatar by JNS.org

Arrangements Committee chairman MK Avi Nissenkorn is seen during a committee vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Jan. 13, 2020. Photo: Hadas Parush/Flash90.

JNS.org – Following a heated two-hour meeting on Monday, a Knesset panel voted 16-5 in favor of establishing a House Committee to deliberate on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for immunity from prosecution in the three criminal cases facing him.

The committee will comprise 30 members, from all political parties based on their representation in Knesset, “to ensure representation of all factions,” according to panel chairman MK Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White).

Likud MK Miki Zohar stormed out of the meeting, accusing Blue and White of “hijacking the Knesset” and promising to file a High Court petition against the decision.

Echoing Zohar’s remarks, Netanyahu tweeted on Monday: “Blue and White have zero achievements to show the citizens of Israel, so they kidnapped the Knesset to advance their only campaign — ‘Just not Bibi.’”

Related coverage

January 14, 2020 2:16 pm
0

Israeli PM Netanyahu Calls for Snapback Sanctions on Tehran Regime, as Europe Triggers Iran Nuke Deal Dispute Mechanism

Two top Israeli leaders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ex-IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz, called for further sanctions on...

Monday’s vote constitutes a potential setback for the prime minister, as the ruling on his immunity request can now potentially be delivered in the coming weeks, before the March 2 elections. Should a House Committee convene and reject his request, Netanyahu’s trial could begin immediately. Alternately, if the committee were to approve the request, the immunity granted would last only for the term of the Knesset that approved it, namely until the March 2 election, at which point he would have to apply again to renew it.

It is not yet clear when the House Committee will be formed or when the hearings will be held.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.