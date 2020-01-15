Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Data Shows 192,000 Survivors Living in Israel

Ahead of next week’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israel’s Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority at the Ministry of Finance released statistics on the survivors of the Nazi genocide living in the Jewish state.

Channel 13 reported that the number of survivors is dwindling as they pass away. Today, there are approximately 192,000 recognized survivors living in Israel. Last year, 14,800 of them died.

Of the living survivors, 64% were born in Europe, including 36% from the former Soviet Union, 18% from Romania and 6% from Poland.

Among the non-European survivors, 18% are from Morocco and Algeria and suffered under the Nazi-sponsored rule of the Vichy French regime. Another 11% survived the 1941 antisemitic pogrom in Iraq called the Farhud.

The authority spends more than 4 billion shekels yearly on Holocaust survivors in Israel, who receive monthly benefits of up to 6,000 shekels.