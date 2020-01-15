Wednesday, January 15th | 18 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Albania, Host of Iranian Dissident Camp, Expels Two Tehran Regime Diplomats

Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Data Shows 192,000 Survivors Living in Israel

Iran Recession to Deepen, Reserves to Fall to $73 Billion by March: IIF

The Hebrew Bible in American History

In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucus, Democratic Candidates Slam Trump’s Policy on Iran

Israel, Russia to Jointly Mark Auschwitz Liberation at UN

Export of Israeli Natural Gas to Egypt Gets Underway

York University Reinstates Both Pro-Israel, Anti-Israel Student Groups After Clash

Top US Jewish Group Urges Global Solidarity With Anti-Regime Protesters in Iran

Florida Democratic Leader: Criticism of Israel’s ‘Apartheid Policies’ Not Antisemitic

January 15, 2020 1:02 pm
0

Ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Data Shows 192,000 Survivors Living in Israel

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The ‘Hall of Names’ commemorating victims of the Holocaust at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. Photo: David Shankbone via Wikimedia Commons.

Ahead of next week’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israel’s Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority at the Ministry of Finance released statistics on the survivors of the Nazi genocide living in the Jewish state.

Channel 13 reported that the number of survivors is dwindling as they pass away. Today, there are approximately 192,000 recognized survivors living in Israel. Last year, 14,800 of them died.

Of the living survivors, 64% were born in Europe, including 36% from the former Soviet Union, 18% from Romania and 6% from Poland.

Among the non-European survivors, 18% are from Morocco and Algeria and suffered under the Nazi-sponsored rule of the Vichy French regime. Another 11% survived the 1941 antisemitic pogrom in Iraq called the Farhud.

The authority spends more than 4 billion shekels yearly on Holocaust survivors in Israel, who receive monthly benefits of up to 6,000 shekels.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.