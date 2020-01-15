British Prime Minister Johnson Vows to ‘Stamp Out the Resurgence of Antisemitism’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphatically pledged on Wednesday to “stamp out the resurgence of antisemitism.”

Johnson — during Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons — was asked by Conservative MP Andrew Percy whether, in light of the approaching International Holocaust Remembrance Day, he would “commit to more action to stamp out antisemitism and all intolerance in this country.”

The prime minister replied, “We are in the government and in the House — I think across the House — wanting to do absolutely everything we can to stamp out the resurgence of antisemitism.”

“As someone who’s now 55-years-old,” he said, “I find it absolutely incredible that in the 21st century we have antisemitism rising again in this country.”

“It is a disgrace and we must stamp it out,” the prime minister emphasized.

On Tuesday, another statement rejecting antisemitism was made in the House of Lords.

The newly-installed Lord John Mann, a former Labour MP who was outspoken against antisemitism in the party under the rule of Jeremy Corbyn, said December’s elections — in which Labour was resoundingly defeated — showed the “true face of this country.”

Mann hailed the defeat of two virulently anti-Israel MPs, Christopher Williamson and George Galloway, both widely seen as antisemitic.

“The true story of the election is this: in Derby North, Christopher Williamson got 635 votes and lost his deposit,” Mann said. “In West Bromwich East, George Galloway got 489 votes and lost his deposit.”

“This is the innate decency of the British people yet again,” he stated.

“Across the entirety of the country, people are saying, very vocally and unequivocally, we reject the extremism of antisemitism,” said Mann.

Mann also joked about being introduced by former Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks and Lord Tony Clarke, saying, “The rabbi and the postman — how my parents would have smiled.”

He vowed to continue his fight against antisemitism in Labour, saying, “I have a role now on antisemitism. I am rightly independent and, as ever, I shall work cross-party, but I will be no bystander in driving out the stench of intolerance from the party.”

Watch Johnson’s complete statement on antisemitism below: