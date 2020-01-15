Empty Skies Over Iran Proof That Regime ‘Should Never Be Trusted,’ Israeli UN Envoy Says

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations seized on a dramatic picture that showed commercial airliners taking extra care to avoid Iranian airspace as proof of the lack of trust in the Islamic Republic across the international community.

“This image speaks volumes,” Danny Danon — Israel’s envoy to the world body in New York — declared on Twitter. “The world does not — and should never — trust the Iranian regime.”

The photo — a screenshot of a map showing real-time air traffic in the skies above the Middle East — revealed Iranian airspace empty of all carriers as hundreds of planes flew over neighboring countries in all directions.

This image speaks volumes. The world does not – and should never – trust the Iranian regime: pic.twitter.com/TDhneGzzDc — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) January 15, 2020

Danon’s comment came amid widespread anti-regime protests in Iran, triggered by the admission of Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh — commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Aerospace Division — that his forces “unintentionally” shot down a Ukraine International Airlines flight near Tehran on Jan.8, killing all 176 people on board.

Several of the world’s leading airlines — including Lufthansa, Air France and Singapore Airlines — announced that they were suspending flights over Iran in the immediate aftermath of the incident.