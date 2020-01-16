Delaware Republican Party Leader Fired for Blaming Jews for Trump’s Impeachment

JNS.org – A Republican Party leader in Delaware was ousted on Monday for blaming Jews for being behind the impeachment of US President Donald Trump.

Nelly Jordan was fired by two votes as Sussex County Republican Party vice chairwoman after serving in the position for about a year following a two-hour deliberation at an executive meeting.

“I’m not antisemitic,” she said on Monday, contending that her remarks had been “changed.”

“I feel I’ve served the party with the best of my ability and the best of my heart,” she added.

Last week, Jordan issued an apology to members of the Sussex County GOP for her December remarks on her Facebook page that has since been deleted.

“After much reflection and thought, I now realize my words were inappropriate. I apologize for raising questions about a people, a faith and a culture whose beliefs span a broad political spectrum,” she wrote. “No matter how heated our collective discourse becomes, it should never cross the line as I did.”

In the Facebook post, Jordan wrote, “What amazes me the most in these theatrical Congress hearings, is to see how many Jews ‘In Name Only’ lend themselves to be in the hoaks [sic] of the pure made up story of Impeachment that the Democrats have woven as spiders catching flies and bugs.”

“These jews [sic] have been enrolled to come and testify, to come and interrogate and to be involved in anything that the Democrats enlist them to do to try to look credible to the people of this country,” the post also stated.

Jordan added that Jews were going against the G-d’s will, “as it was in the times of the Old Testament.”

Delaware GOP chairwoman Jane Brady criticized Jordan’s comments.

“Neither I nor the Delaware Republican Party, which I represent, condone any statements that demean or show disrespect to others,” she said in a statement last week, labeling Jordan’s words as “offensive, hurtful and antisemitic.”