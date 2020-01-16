Thursday, January 16th | 19 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

After Call With Putin, Netanyahu Exudes ‘Optimism’ About Potential Release of Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia

Breaking Down Walls, Iranian Women Fight Home-Built Patriarchy

No Small Potatoes: Rep. Russ Fulcher Says Idahoans Used to Culture That ‘Appreciates’ Israel

Israel, Thailand Hold First Joint Cyber Exercise

Fake Bomb Planted at Kosher Restaurant in Amsterdam

Roy Nissany Becomes Israel’s First Formula One Driver

Delaware Republican Party Leader Fired for Blaming Jews for Trump’s Impeachment

Canada Investigators to Examine Iran Plane Crash Wreckage

New Guatemalan President to Keep Embassy in Jerusalem, Labels Hezbollah Terror Group

Jewish Security Group Issues Guidelines for Synagogues on Arms, Hired Guards

January 16, 2020 11:22 am
0

Fake Bomb Planted at Kosher Restaurant in Amsterdam

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Amsterdam, Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A fake bomb was placed at the entrance of an Israeli-owned kosher restaurant in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

The “bomb,” a cardboard box with masking tape fastening wires and an electric trigger mechanism to the top, was found outside the HaCarmel restaurant in southern Amsterdam.

Restaurant owner Sami Bar-On told Israel Hayom that this was not the first time his establishment had been targeted.

“This was the fourth time in the past four years,” said Bar-On, “but we won’t give in to this behavior and we will raise our heads. I’m not scared, we aren’t scared, and we will continue operating with tremendous pride.”

Related coverage

January 16, 2020 11:36 am
0

No Small Potatoes: Rep. Russ Fulcher Says Idahoans Used to Culture That ‘Appreciates’ Israel

JNS.org - Rightly or wrongly, the first thing that comes to mind when most Americans think of Idaho is potatoes....

Bar-On said he knew who was behind the attack.

“This wasn’t the first time. I know it was Muslims,” he said.

HaCarmel first made headlines in 2017 when a man waving a Palestinian flag smashed its main window, stealing the Israeli flag hanging there.

The suspect, a Syrian asylum seeker, was arrested when he came out of the restaurant. He was convicted of vandalism after 52 days in jail awaiting trial, but was released with no additional penalty.

In another incident, the restaurant was pelted with eggs.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.