Motion to Remove BDS From Student Union Book in Concordia University Fails

A motion to strike down a boycott of Israel enacted by the student union of Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, has failed to pass, the student-run Concordian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The motion was proposed at the Concordia Student Union (CSU), and related to an item in the CSU Positions Book — a document that reflects the positions that generally “establish the Union’s political discourse and long-term goals.”

Under a section on international affairs, the book includes two items related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, one of which endorses “the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel’s occupation of Palestine until Israel complies with International Law and Universal Principles of Human Rights.” The item was approved by a tight margin during a student referendum in 2014, but rejected by Concordia’s then president for violating “the value of academic freedom.” No other foreign country is similarly addressed in the student handbook, or else named as the target of boycott.

A CSU member who supported the recent motion to remove the item raised concerns over “hypocritical enforcement,” and argued that it was impractical for CSU to boycott all Israeli goods, the Concordian reported.

The motion failed, with other CSU members pointing out “that the Positions Book was a political stance and not a binding contract,” according to the Concordian, and that the item could not be taken out without another referendum.

As evident during other campus BDS efforts, the period leading up to the 2014 referendum at Concordia was marked with divisiveness and raised alarm among many Jewish students, with Hillel expressing strong opposition to the measure.

One student who opposed the referendum wrote at the time that bathroom stalls on campus had been vandalized with antisemitic comments, including “Jews are f***ed up people” and “Jews are not people,” and that anti-BDS advocates were “repeatedly told that they were advocating for ‘Satan,’ that they were supporting ‘apartheid,’ and ‘mass murderers.'”

Leaders of the BDS campaign often describe the entirety of Israel as occupied Palestinian territory, and call for the Jewish state to face international isolation and sanctions until it accedes to key Palestinian demands.

Critics, including major Jewish groups in North America, Europe, and South America, have denounced the campaign for advancing antisemitic tropes, denying Jewish history and rejecting the Jewish people’s right to self-determination.