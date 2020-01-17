Friday, January 17th | 20 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘I Can Truly Understand the Emotion’: French Justice Minister Offers Cautious Reassurance on Criminal Trial for Sarah Halimi’s Killer

Nazi Flag Removed From Australia Home After Joint Effort by Angered Residents, Jewish MP and Police

After Outcry, NowThis Removes Video of Student Claiming Anne Frank ‘Didn’t Die in a Concentration Camp’

UK Jews Seek to Draw Attention to Persecution of Uyghurs by China

Pentagon to Soon Resume Saudi Training Halted After Base Shooting

UK Treasury Announces Freeze on All Hezbollah Financial Assets

Prominent Lawyers Starr, Dershowitz Join Trump Impeachment Team

New York Times Editors Press Democratic Presidential Candidates on Shutting Jerusalem Embassy

Moroccan King’s Visit to Historic Jewish Center Hailed by Community Leaders as Symbol of Diversity

Jewish Stoicism and Our Faith in God

January 17, 2020 11:18 am
0

Moroccan King’s Visit to Historic Jewish Center Hailed by Community Leaders as Symbol of Diversity

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

King Mohammed VI of Morocco visiting the synagogue at the Bayt Dakira Jewish heritage center. Photo: Official handout.

The king of Morocco this week visited a center dedicated to the heritage of Moroccan Jews where he received a blessing from the chief rabbi of Casablanca.

King Mohammed VI traveled on Wednesday to the coastal city of Essaouira, where the Jewish Bayt Dakira (House of Memory) is located.

Dating back to the 19th century, the recently-refurbished museum and house of worship commemorates the role of Judaism in Morocco’s national heritage. Bayt Dakira is home to the Slat Attia synagogue as well as a research institute focused on the relationship between Judaism and Islam.

Among the Jewish dignitaries who met with the king were Andre Azoulay, a long-time adviser to the Moroccan royal family, along with David Pinto, chief rabbi of Morocco, and Joseph Israel, the chief rabbi of Casablanca, who recited the blessing for the monarch.

Related coverage

January 17, 2020 2:16 pm
0

‘I Can Truly Understand the Emotion’: French Justice Minister Offers Cautious Reassurance on Criminal Trial for Sarah Halimi’s Killer

France's justice minister told a leading Jewish newspaper this week that she was "particularly touched" by the case of Sarah...

Azoulay presented the king with both a Torah and a Qu’ran. He told the gathering that the King Mohamed’s visit was a symbol of “our secular and millenary Morocco that has been able to protect the very great diversity, which is the central wealth of our country.”

Other guests at the event included the French-Jewish comedian Gad El Maleh, the secretary general of the Jewish community in Morocco, Serge Berdugo, and the executive director of the New York-based American Sephardi Federation (ASF), Jason Guberman.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.