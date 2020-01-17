New York Ed Department Offers Free Student Field Trips to Museum of Jewish Heritage

JNS.org – The New York Department of Education (DOE) will organize field trips to New York City’s Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust in Lower Manhattan for eighth- and 10th-grade students from the neighborhoods of Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Borough Park in Brooklyn as part of an ongoing effort to combat antisemitism, it was announced on Wednesday.

Currently, the museum is featuring an exhibit on Auschwitz through August.

The museum will also provide up to four free tickets to family members of public-school students with an ID card or another proof of enrollment. The DOE is paying for the cost of the field trips, while the museum and its donors will fund the free tickets for families, the New York Post reported.

“The lessons of the Holocaust must never be forgotten, and we’re grateful to the Museum of Jewish Heritage for expanding our partnership,” said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza. “As a former social-studies teacher, I know how important it is for students to learn about the past in order to understand the world around them.”

