Saturday, January 18th | 21 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Taps Lawyer Dershowitz, Others for Impeachment Trial Defense

Iran to Send Black Boxes of Downed Ukrainian Plane to Ukraine

‘Only Eyes’: Auschwitz Liberator Recalls Death Camp Inmates 75 Years On

‘I Can Truly Understand the Emotion’: French Justice Minister Offers Cautious Reassurance on Criminal Trial for Sarah Halimi’s Killer

Nazi Flag Removed From Australia Home After Joint Effort by Angered Residents, Jewish MP and Police

After Outcry, NowThis Removes Video of Student Claiming Anne Frank ‘Didn’t Die in a Concentration Camp’

UK Jews Seek to Draw Attention to Persecution of Uyghurs by China

Pentagon to Soon Resume Saudi Training Halted After Base Shooting

UK Treasury Announces Freeze on All Hezbollah Financial Assets

Prominent Lawyers Starr, Dershowitz Join Trump Impeachment Team

January 18, 2020 12:49 pm
0

Trump Taps Lawyer Dershowitz, Others for Impeachment Trial Defense

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz. Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity.

Former independent counsel Ken Starr and lawyer Alan Dershowitz will join US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial defense team led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump attorney Jay Sekulow, Trump’s legal team and a source said on Friday.

Trump adviser Pam Bondi and former independent counsel Robert Ray will also be on the team, according to the source who is familiar with the team’s composition.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.