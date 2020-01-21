Tuesday, January 21st | 24 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Norway Finance Minister Quits Over ISIS Woman’s Return From Syria

Israel’s Trash Could Be Mercedes’ Treasure

‘I Stayed Alive to Tell’ – Auschwitz’s Dwindling Survivors Recount Horrors of Nazi Death Camp

Israeli Hotel Chain Buys Iconic Tel Aviv Building to Restore Its Old Glory as a Luxury Hotel

Russia’s Displeasure With Israel Simmers as Putin Readies to Visit for Yad Vashem Event

New Report Details History and Scope of Active BDS Movement

Did Changes to New York Bail Reform Tackle Too Much Too Quickly?

Netanyahu Equates Iran’s Nuclear Program to the Nazi Genocide

Israel Warns Hamas Not to Interfere With Holocaust Commemoration Event

Facial Recognition Could Help Discover Fate of Holocaust Victims

January 21, 2020 10:31 am
0

Israel Warns Hamas Not to Interfere With Holocaust Commemoration Event

avatar by JNS.org

Palestinians prepare a flammable object to be flown toward Israel, near the Israel-Gaza border east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 18, 2020. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

JNS.org – Ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum this week in Jerusalem, Israel has sent Hamas a warning that it will respond immediately and with force if the terrorist organization attempts to undermine the forum, which will be attended by dozens of world leaders.

Concerned at the possibility that Hamas might seek to exploit increased international attention on Israel due to the event, Israel told the terrorist organization that it would respond with forceful strikes to any attacks, despite the international attention, Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Monday.

Hamas is believed to be responsible for the explosives-laden balloons that were launched into Israel from the Gaza Strip last week, according to the report.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and museum are set to host more than 40 world leaders at Thursday’s event. Titled “Remembering the Holocaust: Fighting Antisemitism,” it will commemorate 75 years since the 1945 liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Related coverage

January 21, 2020 11:08 am
0

Israel’s Trash Could Be Mercedes’ Treasure

CTech - Mercedes parent company Daimler is planning a pilot to test whether an ecological plastic alternative manufactured in Israel...

The guest list includes US Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prince Charles of Great Britain, King Felipe VI of Spain, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Thousands of police officers, security forces and members of Israel’s Shin Bet security agency deployed across the capital on Tuesday to secure the leaders’ visit, according to the report.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.