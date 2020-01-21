Tuesday, January 21st | 25 Tevet 5780

January 21, 2020 4:24 pm
0

Three Palestinians Shot Dead After Sneaking Into Israel From Gaza, Attacking IDF Troops

avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

A screenshot from an IDF video of Tuesday’s incident near Kibbutz Kissufim.

Three Palestinians were shot dead on Tuesday night after sneaking into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip and throwing explosive devices at IDF troops.

The men were under observation the entire time they were in Israeli territory, and they were ultimately cornered by soldiers from the Kfir Brigade who had been summoned to the scene.

No IDF personnel were wounded in the incident, which occurred in a wooded area near the border kibbutz of Kissufim.

Recent days have seen an uptick in tensions on the Gaza frontier, with terrorists in the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave renewing incendiary balloon launches — a tactic that had become much less frequently used in the past few months.

Last Wednesday, four rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel, and the IDF responded with air strikes on several Hamas targets.

Some analysts believe these events could be an indication of Hamas’ dissatisfaction with stalled long-term ceasefire talks with Israel.

Watch an IDF video below showing the hurling of the explosive devices:

