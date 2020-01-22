Wednesday, January 22nd | 25 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Trump Administration Opposes Israeli Annexation of Jordan Valley Before Peace Plan Unveiling

Acceptance of Antisemitism Up, Holocaust Awareness Down, Among French Millennials on Eve of Auschwitz Liberation Commemorations

Microsoft Announces Plans for Cloud Datacenter Region in Israel

Israeli Entrepreneur Wants to Turn Plastic Waste Into Baby Oil

Macron Berates Israeli Security Men in Tussle at Jerusalem Church

Pro-Israel Groups Urge University of Michigan to Cancel SJP Conference Featuring ‘Vicious’ Antisemites

Krav Maga, Self-Defense Become New Buzzwords in Jewish Communities

Former Trump Aides Head Back to the US as Netanyahu Kicks Off Likud Campaign

Israel Irked by Macron-Abbas Meeting Ahead of Holocaust Forum

Michigan Democratic Party Candidate for House Supports BDS, Anti-Israel Legislation

January 22, 2020 10:17 am
0

Pompeo Applauds Colombia, Honduras and Guatemala for Hezbollah Terror Designation

avatar by JNS.org

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses a news conference in the Press Briefing Room at the State Department in Washington, DC, Jan. 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Tom Brenner.t

JNS.org – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised three South American countries on Monday for designating Lebanon’s Hezbollah as a terrorist group, though criticized Venezuela for giving the group a haven.

“We applaud the announcements of Colombia, Honduras and Guatemala to designate #Iran-backed #Hizballah [sic] a terrorist organization. It and other transnational terrorist groups remain active in the region. The US continues to rally international support to counter these threats,” tweeted Pompeo.

Pompeo was attending an international conference against regional terrorism in Colombia.

“Transnational terrorist groups, including #Iran-backed Hizballah, are still active in the Western Hemisphere. Today’s third Counterterrorism Ministerial is another important step in bolstering our collective efforts to fight these dangerous threats to freedom in the region,” he tweeted.

Related coverage

January 22, 2020 12:08 pm
0

Acceptance of Antisemitism Up, Holocaust Awareness Down, Among French Millennials on Eve of Auschwitz Liberation Commemorations

A new survey of the French public published on Wednesday has revealed widespread ignorance of the basic facts of the...

Referring to Venezuelan President Nicolas Madura, Pompeo said on Monday, “We all know that the Iranian regime’s top terrorist proxy Hezbollah has found a home in Venezuela under Maduro. This is unacceptable,” reported Reuters.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who is recognized by the United States and other countries as the country’s legitimate president, met with Pompeo on the sidelines of the conference.

Meanwhile, Honduras formally announced on Monday that it was declaring Hezbollah a terrorist group.

Luis Suazo, the country’s deputy security minister, said, “We declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and will include it in the registry of persons and institutions linked to acts of terrorism and its financing,” reported Reuters.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in response: “I applaud the Honduran government for its important decision to declare Hezbollah a terrorist organization and to impose sanctions against it.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.