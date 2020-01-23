Thursday, January 23rd | 26 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

White House Gives Credentials to Antisemitic Broadcaster, Outlet Covering Davos

‘My Life Here is So Wonderful,’ Director Quentin Tarantino Says About Living in Israel

Boise Jewish Community Celebrates 125th Anniversary of Idaho’s First Synagogue

Swastikas on Synagogue as New Zealanders Spar Over Absence at Holocaust Forum

Germany Bans Neo-Nazi Group Combat 18, Launches Raids

#WeRemember Is Not a Campaign, It’s a Mindset

Peace With Israel Would Help Every Arab State

Investigations Expose Sunni and Shia Terror Threats in Germany

The End of College Can Be the Beginning of New Activism Against BDS

Netanyahu, Pence Denounce ‘Antisemitic’ Iran at Holocaust Memorial Ceremony in Jerusalem

January 23, 2020 11:18 am
0

White House Gives Credentials to Antisemitic Broadcaster, Outlet Covering Davos

avatar by JNS.org

Rick Wiles hosts an antisemitic and racist talk show on the far right ‘TruNews’ website. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Antisemitic and conspiracy broadcaster Rick Wiles and his outlet TruNews received a media credential from the White House to cover the World Economic Forum this week in Davos, Switzerland.

Right Wing Watch, a project of People for the American Way, which monitors far-right activities and content, tweeted the development on Wednesday.

The website also posted on Wednesday a story about the outlet’s appearance and cited Wiles’s remarks in November, calling the effort to impeach US President Donald Trump a “Jew coup.”

“Virulent anti-Semite Rick Wiles, who recently declared that impeachment was a ‘Jew coup,’ broadcast his program last night from the World Economic Forum after once again receiving press credentials from the White House,” posted Right Wing Watch on Twitter.

Related coverage

January 23, 2020 11:04 am
0

Boise Jewish Community Celebrates 125th Anniversary of Idaho’s First Synagogue

JNS.org - Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation on Monday recognizing 125 years of Jewish history in the state. “I, Brad...

The White House declined to comment on the record.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper posted on Twitter that the White House Correspondents’ Association, which consists of and represents reporters covering 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, confirmed that TruNews was credentialed by the White House to cover the World Economic Forum.

“The White House Correspondents’ Association (@WHCA), which does *NOT* make credentialing decisions, confirms to me that the White House credentialed the anti-Semitic TruNews. WHCA says it is raising this issue with the WH,” he tweeted.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.