White House Gives Credentials to Antisemitic Broadcaster, Outlet Covering Davos

JNS.org – Antisemitic and conspiracy broadcaster Rick Wiles and his outlet TruNews received a media credential from the White House to cover the World Economic Forum this week in Davos, Switzerland.

Right Wing Watch, a project of People for the American Way, which monitors far-right activities and content, tweeted the development on Wednesday.

The website also posted on Wednesday a story about the outlet’s appearance and cited Wiles’s remarks in November, calling the effort to impeach US President Donald Trump a “Jew coup.”

“Virulent anti-Semite Rick Wiles, who recently declared that impeachment was a ‘Jew coup,’ broadcast his program last night from the World Economic Forum after once again receiving press credentials from the White House,” posted Right Wing Watch on Twitter.

Virulent anti-Semite Rick Wiles, who recently declared that impeachment was a “Jew coup,” broadcast his program last night from the World Economic Forum after once again receiving press credentials from the White House. https://t.co/lFrTHtFoTe pic.twitter.com/CsYXGdGDQ6 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 22, 2020

The White House declined to comment on the record.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper posted on Twitter that the White House Correspondents’ Association, which consists of and represents reporters covering 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, confirmed that TruNews was credentialed by the White House to cover the World Economic Forum.

“The White House Correspondents’ Association (@WHCA), which does *NOT* make credentialing decisions, confirms to me that the White House credentialed the anti-Semitic TruNews. WHCA says it is raising this issue with the WH,” he tweeted.