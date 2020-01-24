‘Fauda’ Writer Works on New TV Series About Mossad Agents Hunting Down Munich Massacre Perpetrators

The head writer of the second season of “Fauda,” the popular Israeli drama, is working on a new series about Mossad agents who tracked down members of the Palestinian terror group Black September after the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre, in which 11 Israelis were killed.

Amir Mann’s new eight-part series, called “Band of Spies,” is an international co-production and a collaboration between Reel One Entertainment, the French company Capa Drama, the Israeli media group Ananey Communications and its subsidiary Nutz Productions, Variety reported on Tuesday.

“Band of Spies” will showcase the viewpoints of both Israelis and Palestinians, honing in on two or three characters from each side, but will focus on Mossad agents and their mission to find the perpetrators of the Munich attack.

“In today’s television market there is hunger for real-world stuff, spy stories and period [drama],” Mann told Variety. “This is about the start of using worldwide media for terrorism and impacting world opinion, and governments starting to do targeted assassinations.”

The story is set in Europe in the 1970s and will take place in multiple countries, including Israel, Lebanon, France, Germany, Greece and Italy. It is expected to be a multi-language project and Mann told Variety the storyline could span several seasons, with the possibility of continuing the series by following events from the 1980s and 1990s.