Friday, January 24th | 27 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

After Controversies, University of Illinois Housing Staff Receive Antisemitism Training

Los Angeles Records Steep Rise in Antisemitic Attacks Amid Overall Increase in Hate Crimes

New Antisemitism Scandal in Belgium as Daily Paper Publishes Article Accusing ‘Zionists’ of ‘Playing Holocaust Card’

Bipartisan US Congressional Bills Commemorate 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation

US Says No Uptick in Violence From Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

‘Fauda’ Writer Works on New TV Series About Mossad Agents Hunting Down Munich Massacre Perpetrators

Pentagon Could Start Global Troop Rebalance This Year, Esper Says

Holocaust Desecration in Englewood, New Jersey

Why an Iranian Jewish College Student Says ‘Never Again’

The Jewish Butterfly Effect

January 24, 2020 1:12 pm
0

New Antisemitism Scandal in Belgium as Daily Paper Publishes Article Accusing ‘Zionists’ of ‘Playing Holocaust Card’

avatar by Ben Cohen

Belgian newspaper de Standaard’s inflammatory article titled “How the Zionists ‘Discovered’ the Holocaust.” Photo: Twitter.

One of Belgian’s leading newspapers was excoriated by Israel’s ambassador in Brussels this week for publishing an opinion piece that amounted to what he called “cheap, distorted and devious antisemitism and anti-Israel drivel.”

The offending article — in the mass-circulation Flemish-language daily de Standaard — was authored by a Belgian journalist, Johan Depoortere. Titled “How the Zionists ‘Discovered’ the Holocaust,” the article’s appearance was timed to coincide with the commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp.

Illustrated with a photo of the followers of Neturei Karta — a miniscule group of ultra-Orthodox Jews who are bitterly opposed to the Zionist movement and shunned by the Jewish mainstream — Depoortere’s piece began with the observation that the millions of Jews exterminated by the Nazis cannot “protest if they are used to justify another injustice: a regime [Israel] that has imposed discrimination and apartheid in law.”

Several of the historical claims made by Depoortere in the article did not stand up under scrutiny. For example, he protested “[T]hat a people [the Palestinians] who did not participate in the massacre of European Jews by the Nazis have to pay the price for that crime or are accused of antisemitism,” with no mention of the alliance forged by the wartime Palestinian Arab leader, Hajj Amin al-Husseini, and the Nazi regime.

Related coverage

January 24, 2020 2:04 pm
0

After Controversies, University of Illinois Housing Staff Receive Antisemitism Training

Some 1,000 staff and paraprofessionals at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are receiving antisemitism training, following several recent campus controversies. The...

Depoortere also asserted that “the Holocaust occupies such a central place in the propaganda of the Zionist state,” describing this as a calculated response by the State of Israel to international criticism of its presence in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem following its victory in the 1967 Six-Day War.

“From that moment on, the Israeli propaganda and the defenders of Zionism played the Holocaust card uninhibited — also in our country,” Depoortere claimed.

The 75-year-old Depoortere spent several years as foreign correspondent for Belgian television, reporting from Lebanon, central America, Russia and Afghanistan among other locations.

Emmanuel Nahshon — Israel’s ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg — remarked on Twitter on Thursday that he had encountered the article while attending the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem.

“Shame on you @destandaard!” Nahshon declared.

The controversy over Depoortere’s piece comes only a few months after another Flemish newspaper, De Morgen, published a viciously antisemitic article by its columnist Dimitri Verhulst in which he commented that “being Jewish is not a religion, no God would give creatures such an ugly nose.”

About 35,000 Jews live in Belgium.

According to an ADL study in 2019, antisemitic beliefs are held by 24 percent of the country’s population. The ADL study additionally noted that “in Europe, support for Israel boycotts was found to be highest in Belgium, where 18 percent said they supported BDS [the ‘boycott, divestment and sanctions’ campaign against Israel.]”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.