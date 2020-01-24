Friday, January 24th | 27 Tevet 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

After Controversies, University of Illinois Housing Staff Receive Antisemitism Training

Los Angeles Records Steep Rise in Antisemitic Attacks Amid Overall Increase in Hate Crimes

New Antisemitism Scandal in Belgium as Daily Paper Publishes Article Accusing ‘Zionists’ of ‘Playing Holocaust Card’

Bipartisan US Congressional Bills Commemorate 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation

US Says No Uptick in Violence From Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

‘Fauda’ Writer Works on New TV Series About Mossad Agents Hunting Down Munich Massacre Perpetrators

Pentagon Could Start Global Troop Rebalance This Year, Esper Says

Holocaust Desecration in Englewood, New Jersey

Why an Iranian Jewish College Student Says ‘Never Again’

The Jewish Butterfly Effect

January 24, 2020 9:38 am
0

Young Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia Has Not Yet Sought Pardon: Kremlin

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israel, the uncle of Naama Issachar, shows a photo of Naama on his mobile phone next to a newspaper with an article about her at his home in Rehovot, Israel, Oct. 13, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

The Kremlin said on Friday that the possible release of Naama Issachar, a 26-year-old Israeli-American woman jailed in Russia on drug charges, was being held up because she had not yet formally asked to be granted a pardon.

Israel has called on Russia to release Issachar, who was sentenced by a Russian court to seven-and-a-half years in jail for drug offenses in October.

During a trip to Israel on Thursday, President Vladimir Putin told Issachar’s mother that “everything will be okay” for her daughter.

The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said it was impossible for Issachar to be granted a presidential pardon without her first formally requesting one.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.