Iran Has Capacity to Enrich at Any Percentage: Deputy Head of Nuclear Agency

January 25, 2020 12:28 pm
Iran Has Capacity to Enrich at Any Percentage: Deputy Head of Nuclear Agency

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Sept. 4, 2019. Photo: Official President website / Handout via Reuters.

If Iranian authorities make the decision, Iran’s nuclear agency has the capacity to enrich uranium at any percentage, the deputy head of Iran’s nuclear agency said in a report that the agency posted on its official website on Saturday.

“At the moment, if (Iranian authorities) make the decision, the Atomic Energy Organization, as the executor, will be able to enrich uranium at any percentage,” Ali Asghar Zarean said.

