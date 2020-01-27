Monday, January 27th | 2 Shevat 5780

January 27, 2020 4:18 pm
0

Gantz Seen Jogging Outside White House Before Trump Meeting

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz stopped by journalists during a job outside the White House in Washington, DC, Jan. 27, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

Benny Gantz — the ex-IDF chief of staff who now heads the centrist Blue and White party — was caught by Israeli journalists while jogging outside the White House in Washington, DC, on Monday morning.

After encountering the reporters, Gantz stopped, smiled, and said, “I’m not getting into the issues right now.”

He then said, “Bye,” and continued on his run.

Later on Monday, Gantz met with US President Donald Trump to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Watch a video of Gantz jogging outside the White House below:

