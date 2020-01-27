Monday, January 27th | 1 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Saudi Foreign Minister Says Israeli Passport Holders Cannot Visit Kingdom

Holocaust Survivors in Israel Getting More Cash, but Some Still Impoverished

Israeli Drugstore Chain Super-Pharm Implements Sensor-Based Shelf Organization Technology

Poland, Israel Condemn Resurgent Antisemitism at Auschwitz Commemoration

Israel to Establish National Center for Proton Radiation Cancer Therapy

Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia Formally Requests Pardon; Putin Set to Make Decision in ‘Near Future’

As Trump Gets Set to Roll Out His Peace Plan, Israelis Debate Timing

Dutch PM Apologizes for His Country’s Role in Wartime Persecution of Jews

Palestinians Threaten to Pull Out of Oslo Over Trump Peace Plan

IDF Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza After a Rocket Lands in Israel

January 27, 2020 1:02 pm
0

Saudi Foreign Minister Says Israeli Passport Holders Cannot Visit Kingdom

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Jan. 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Costas Baltas.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said Israelis were not welcome to visit the kingdom after Israel decreed that Israeli citizens could visit Saudi Arabia under certain circumstances, CNN reported on Monday.

“Our policy is fixed. We do not have relations with the State of Israel and Israeli passport holders cannot visit the kingdom at the current time,” the US broadcaster quoted Prince Faisal bin Farhan as saying.

A statement from Israel‘s interior minister on Sunday said Israelis — if invited and permitted by Saudi authorities — would be allowed to travel there for religious reasons on pilgrimage or for up to nine days for business reasons such as investment or meetings.

Israelis, mostly Muslims going on pilgrimage, have for years been visiting the kingdom, which hosts the two holiest sites in Islam, but usually with special permission or using foreign passports.

Related coverage

January 27, 2020 10:54 am
0

Palestinians Threaten to Pull Out of Oslo Over Trump Peace Plan

JNS.org - Palestinian Authority officials on Sunday threatened to withdraw from key provisions of the Oslo Accords in protest against...

“When a peace agreement is reached between the Palestinians and the Israelis, I believe the issue of Israel‘s involvement in the region will be on the table,” Prince Faisal said.

US President Donald Trump is expected to disclose details of his Middle East peace plan to Israeli leaders on Monday, as Palestinian officials decried it as a bid “to finish off” the Palestinian cause.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.