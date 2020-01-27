Two Israeli-Arabs Charged With Spying for Hamas

Two Israeli-Arab citizens have been arrested for allegedly spying for Hamas, Israeli authorities revealed on Monday.

According to Israeli news site Mako, Rami Amudi, 30, of Tel Aviv was indicted for contacting a foreign agent and expressing a willingness to commit treason.

Rajab Dacha, 34, of Lod was indicted for contacting a foreign agent, assisting an enemy in time of war, membership in a terrorist organization, and facilitating terrorist activity.

Their activities were part of a Hamas plan to build an intelligence apparatus on Israeli soil in order to commit terror attacks. The operation was exposed by a joint operation between Israel’s domestic intelligence agency the Shin Bet and the Israel Police.

The indictment charges that Hamas representatives initiated contact with both men, who have family ties to the Gaza Strip.

According to the indictment, Decha acted under the direction of a Hamas operative from October 2019 until last month, and was assigned to spy on sensitive military bases and facilities, and send their locations to his handler. He is also accused of handing over the location of an Iron Dome battery.

Regarding Amudi, the indictment charges that he was contacted by Hamas after attempting to bring his mother from Gaza to live with him in Israel. Amudi accepted the offer of collaboration and was given instructions on how to securely contact his handler, and later purchased cell phones and software in order to do so.

Prosecutor Gilad Erlich of the State Attorney’s Office said, “This is a serious indictment against two Israeli citizens who were recruited by Hamas, exploited their access to the Gaza Strip, and assisted operatives in the Hamas military arm to identify sensitive targets for carrying out terrorist operations against Israeli civilians.”