January 28, 2020 1:56 pm
0

Student Wearing ‘Antisemitic’ T-Shirt Opens Multicultural Week at Canada’s York University

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

York University in Ontario, Canada. Photo: Andrei Sedoff via Wikicommons.

The Multicultural Week Parade at York University in Ontario, Canada was opened on Monday by an anti-Israel student wearing an exclusionary slogan on her shirt.

The student who conducted the opening ceremony for the York Federation of Students event wore a shirt emblazoned with the phrase, “Anti-Zionist vibes only.”

The Multicultural Week event advertises itself as “a chance for students, faculty and staff to celebrate their cultures and embrace the diversity of the York Community.”

The York University Hillel said in a Facebook post, “This is just another example of the combative and discriminatory environment the YFS has created for Jewish and Zionist students, especially in the last few months.”

“This is not a valid critique of Israeli policies or actions,” the organization stated. “It is a rebuke of the national movement for Jewish self-determination which, in effect, is antisemitic.”

The York Hillel condemned the “antisemitic act” and noted that it was especially disturbing as it took place on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It demanded an apology from the Federation of Students.

