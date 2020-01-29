Wednesday, January 29th | 3 Shevat 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Natalie Portman Pays Homage to Great-Grandparents Who Died in Holocaust, Quotes Anne Frank

Turkey and Iran Lead Regional Condemnation of Trump’s Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan

Putin Pardons Young Israeli-American Woman Jailed in Russia on Drug Charges

Palestinians Have ‘Perfect Track Record of Blowing Every Opportunity’ for Peace, Kushner Says

‘I Wish I Could Say We Germans Have Understood the Holocaust,’ President Steinmeier Confesses in 75th Anniversary Commemoration Address

Comtech Telecommunications Acquires Israel’s Gilat Satellite Networks for $532.5 Million

Israel Greenlights Tesla’s Semi-Autonomous Driving System

Where the 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Differ on Foreign Policy

Barr Issues ‘Zero Tolerance’ for Antisemitism at Brooklyn Meeting of Jewish Leaders

US Peace Plan Draws Immediate Responses From Jewish, Israel-Related Groups, Mideast Experts

January 29, 2020 11:11 am
0

Comtech Telecommunications Acquires Israel’s Gilat Satellite Networks for $532.5 Million

avatar by Golan Hazani / CTech

Residential satellite TV dish receivers. Photo: David R. Tribble.

CTech – Nasdaq-listed Comtech Telecommunications has agreed to acquire Nasdaq and Tel Aviv-listed satellite telecommunications company Gilat Satellite Networks for approximately $532.5 million, the two announced Wednesday. Comtech will pay $10.25 per ordinary share in cash for 70% of Gilat’s stock, and 30% in Comtech common stock.

Earlier this month, Calcalist reported that Gilat was in advanced talks with a large multinational to be acquired for NIS 2 billion (approximately $579 million), citing two sources.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Israel, Gilat offers broadband satellite communication and networking services. The company’s largest shareholder is Israel-based private equity firm FIMI Opportunity Funds, which holds a 34% stake, followed by Mivtach-Shamir Holdings with 9.7%. FIMI first entered as an investor in 2012 when it bought 11% of Gilat for NIS 63 million (approximately $17 million), which at that time reflected a 7% premium on Gilat’s stock. In February 2014, FIMI bought an additional 15% stake from York Capital for $10.5 million, and in October of that year it acquired another 10% in a tender offer for $25 million. In 2016, FIMI bought 11% more as part of an option allocation, reaching a 45% stake. FIMI has since sold 10% of its shares.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.